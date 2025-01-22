Former Major League Baseball catcher and manager Jeff Torborg of Plainfield, New Jersey passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday according to the Associated Press. He had been suffering from Parkinson’s Disease for the last 15 years.

Who did Torborg play for?

Torborg played ten Major League Baseball seasons from 1964 to 1973. He was with the Los Angeles Dodgers for seven seasons from 1964 to 1970, and then three more seasons for the California Angels from 1971 to 1973.

Who did Torborg manage?

Torborg managed 11 Major League Baseball seasons. He was with the Cleveland Indians for three seasons from 1977 to 1979, the Chicago White Sox for three seasons from 1989 to 1991, the New York Mets for two seasons in 1992 and 1993, the Montreal Expos in 2001, and the Florida Marlins in 2002 and 2003.

Torborg’s MLB statistics

Torborg batted .214 with eight home runs and 101 runs batted in. During 574 games, 1391 at bats and 1525 plate appearances, Torborg scored 78 runs and had 297 hits, 42 doubles, three triples, three stolen bases, 103 walks, 369 total bases, 17 sacrifice bunts and 10 sacrifice flies with an on base percentage of .268 and a slugging percentage of .265.

Torborg caught three no-hitters

Torborg was behind the plate for three Major League Baseball no hitters. He in fact caught the perfect game by Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 9, 1965 in a 1-0 Dodgers win over the Chicago Cubs. Torborg then caught a no-hitter by Dodgers starting pitcher Bill Singer in a 5-0 Dodgers win over the Philadelphia Phillies on July 20, 1970 and then a no-hitter by Angels starting pitcher Nolan Ryan in a 3-0 Angels win over the Kansas City Royals on May 15, 1973. This in fact was Ryan’s first career no-hitter. Ryan holds the Major League Baseball record with seven no-hitters.

Torborg’s Managerial Success

Torborg had a managerial record of 634 wins and 718 losses for a winning percentage of .469. In 1990 while with the White Sox, Torborg was the American League Manager of the Year. The White Sox had a record of 94 wins and 68 losses.