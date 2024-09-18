Former MLB first baseman Matt Adams retires at age 36

Former Major League Baseball first baseman Matt Adams of Philipsburg, Pennsylvania has retired at the age of 36 according to Steve Adams of mlbtraderumors.com. Adams played a decade of Major League Baseball from 2012 to 2021. He was with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2012 to 2017, and again in 2018, the Atlanta Braves in 2017 and 2020, the Washington Nationals in 2018 and 2019, and the Colorado Rockies in 2021.

MLB Career Statistics

Adams batted .258 with 118 home runs and 399 runs batted in. During 856 games, 2614 plate appearances and 2421 at bats, Adams scored 297 runs and had 624 hits, 130 doubles, six triples, four stolen bases, 165 walks, 1120 total bases, 16 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .306, and a slugging percentage of .463.

Struggles in final two MLB seasons

Adams was not very effective in his last two Major League Baseball seasons. He only batted .184 with the Braves in 2020 (nine hits in 49 at bats) and .167 with the Rockies in 2021 (six hits in 36 at bats).

World Series Champion

Adams was part of the Nationals franchise that won the World Series in 2019. In four 2019 postseason at bats, Adams had one hit. The single came in a 3-1 Nationals win over the St. Louis Cardinals in game two of the 2019 National League Championship Series. Adams scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning on a RBI double by outfielder Adam Eaton of Springfield, Ohio. Adams’s lone plate appearance in the 2019 World Series came in game three, a 4-1 Houston Astros win over the Nationals, as Adams walked. Washington went on to beat the Astros in seven games. The 2019 World Series was unique because the road team won every game.

Where has Adams played since 2021?

Adams played independent baseball in 2022, specifically with the Kansas City Monarchs of the American Association of Professional Baseball. In 2023, he was with the Rochester Red Wings, playing AAA baseball in the Nationals system. Then in 2024, Adams played with the Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League.