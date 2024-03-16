Former MLB outfielder Kole Calhoun retires at age 36

Former Major League Baseball outfielder Kole Calhoun of Tempe, Arizona announced his retirement on Friday at the age of 36 according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. Calhoun played a dozen seasons in the Major Leagues from 2012 to 2023. He was with the Los Angeles Angels for eight seasons (2012 to 2019), the Arizona Diamondbacks for two seasons (2020 and 2021), and with the Texas Rangers (2022) and Cleveland Guardians (2023) for one season each.

2023 with the Guardians

This past season in Cleveland, Calhoun batted .217 with six home runs and 25 runs batted in. During 43 games, 157 at bats, and 174 plate appearances, he scored 18 runs and had 34 hits, seven doubles, 13 walks, 59 total bases, and two sacrifice flies with an on base percentage of .282 and a slugging percentage of .376. The sacrifice flies came in two September one-run Guardians wins over American League East opponents. The first came in a 3-2 Guardians win over the Tampa Bay Rays on September 1, and the second came in a 9-8 Guardians win over the Baltimore Orioles on September 22.

MLB Career Statistics

Calhoun batted .242 with 179 home runs and 582 runs batted in. During 1239 games, 4988 plate appearances and 4448 at bats, Calhoun scored 636 runs and had 1076 hits, 205 doubles, 18 triples, 34 stolen bases, 450 walks, 1854 total bases, four sacrifice bunts, 40 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .417.

Golden Glove

Calhoun won the 2015 American League Golden Glove Award in the outfield with a fielding percentage of .989. Calhoun was honoured despite four errors. He was one of three outfielders selected. The other two were Detroit Tigers leftfielder Yoenis Cespedes of Campechuela, Cuba and Tampa Bay Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

College Career

Calhoun played college baseball at Yavapai College in Arizona and Arizona State. During his senior season with the Sun Devils, Calhoun had 17 home runs in only 61 games. That was an average of one home run in just over every four games.