MLB News and Rumors

Former MLB outfielder Kole Calhoun retires at age 36

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

Former Major League Baseball outfielder Kole Calhoun of Tempe, Arizona announced his retirement on Friday at the age of 36 according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. Calhoun played a dozen seasons in the Major Leagues from 2012 to 2023. He was with the Los Angeles Angels for eight seasons (2012 to 2019), the Arizona Diamondbacks for two seasons (2020 and 2021), and with the Texas Rangers (2022) and Cleveland Guardians (2023) for one season each.

2023 with the Guardians

This past season in Cleveland, Calhoun batted .217 with six home runs and 25 runs batted in. During 43 games, 157 at bats, and 174 plate appearances, he scored 18 runs and had 34 hits, seven doubles, 13 walks, 59 total bases, and two sacrifice flies with an on base percentage of .282 and a slugging percentage of .376. The sacrifice flies came in two September one-run Guardians wins over American League East opponents. The first came in a 3-2 Guardians win over the Tampa Bay Rays on September 1, and the second came in a 9-8 Guardians win over the Baltimore Orioles on September 22.

MLB Career Statistics

Calhoun batted .242 with 179 home runs and 582 runs batted in. During 1239 games, 4988 plate appearances and 4448 at bats, Calhoun scored 636 runs and had 1076 hits, 205 doubles, 18 triples, 34 stolen bases, 450 walks, 1854 total bases, four sacrifice bunts, 40 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .417.

Golden Glove

Calhoun won the 2015 American League Golden Glove Award in the outfield with a fielding percentage of .989. Calhoun was honoured despite four errors. He was one of three outfielders selected. The other two were Detroit Tigers leftfielder Yoenis Cespedes of Campechuela, Cuba and Tampa Bay Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

College Career

Calhoun played college baseball at Yavapai College in Arizona and Arizona State. During his senior season with the Sun Devils, Calhoun had 17 home runs in only 61 games. That was an average of one home run in just over every four games.

Topics  
Angels Diamondbacks Guardians MLB News and Rumors Rangers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Michael A. Taylor

Pirates sign outfielder Michael A. Taylor

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  41s
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21526130_168396541_lowres-2
Brewers closer Devin Williams out three months with back injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Adam Duvall
Braves bring back outfielder Adam Duvall
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 14 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21352352_168396541_lowres-2
White Sox trade starting pitcher Dylan Cease to Padres
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 14 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Gerrit Cole
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to miss one to two months with elbow injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 13 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_16961882_168396541_lowres-2
Mariners sign reliever Ryne Stanek
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 12 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito expected to be out for the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 12 2024
More News
Arrow to top