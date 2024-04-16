MLB News and Rumors

Former MLB pitcher Ken Holtzman dies at the age of 78

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_6016260_168396541_lowres-2

Former Major League Baseball starting pitcher Ken Holtzman of St. Louis, Missouri passed away on Sunday at the age of 78 according to ESPN. Holtzman spent 15 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1965 to 1979. He was with the Chicago Cubs from 1965 to 1971 and again from 1978 to 1979. Holtzman was also with the Oakland Athletics from 1972 to 1975, the Baltimore Orioles in 1976, and the New York Yankees from 1976 to 1978. Twice Holtzman was an American League All-Star, twice he threw a no-hitter and four times he won a World Series.

Holtzman’s Career Statistics

Holtzman had a record of 174 wins and 150 losses in 451 games with an earned run average of 3.49. In 410 starts, he had 127 complete games and 31 shutouts. In 2867 1/3 innings pitched, Holtzman had three saves, and 1601 strikeouts, and gave up 2787 hits, 1111 earned runs, 249 home runs, and 910 walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.29.

Holtzman’s No-Hitters

Holtzman’s first no-hitter came on August 19, 1969 in a 3-0 Cubs win over the Atlanta Braves. He faced 30 batters and gave up three walks. What was unique about this no-hitter is the fact Holtzman got the no-hitter without a strikeout, something that has not happened in Major League Baseball history since. Holtzman forced 12 batters to ground out and 15 batters to fly out. Ionically, in Holtzman’s next start, he struck out 10 in an 11-5 Cubs win over the Houston Astros. Holtzman’s second no-hitter came in a 1-0 Cubs win over the Cincinnati Reds on June 3, 1971. He had six strikeouts and had four walks.

Holtzman’s Two All-Star Seasons

Holtzman’s was an All-Star with the Athletics in 1972 and 1973. He had a record of 19 wins and 11 losses with 134 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.51 in 1972. Holtzman had a record of 21 wins and 13 losses with 157 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.97 in 1973.

World Series Championships

Holtzman won three World Series with the Athletics in three straight years from 1972 to 1974. He went on to win a fourth World Series with the Yankees in 1977. He had a record of four wins and two losses in eight World Series games. Holtzman’s best postseason appearance came in game two of the 1974 American League Championship Series. He threw a complete game five-hit shutout in a 5-0 Athletics won over the Baltimore Orioles.

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Athletics Cubs MLB News and Rumors Orioles Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
AI Andrew McCutchen

Andrew McCutchen hits the 300th home run of his MLB career

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  10h
MLB News and Rumors
Robinson Day
Today’s MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for Jackie Robinson Day Games
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  11h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Early MLB Observations: Can Los Angeles Dodgers Outslug 1936 New York Yankees, Produce 7 100-RBI Hitters?
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 13 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22897368 (1)
Braves ace Spencer Strider officially out for the rest of 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 13 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22802432_168396541_lowres-2
Royals tie franchise record for most hits in an inning
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 12 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB Logo
Today’s MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 11 MLB Games
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 11 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22987065_168396541_lowres-2
Shea Langeliers becomes second Athletics catcher to hit three home runs in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 10 2024
More News
Arrow to top