Former MLB pitcher Ken Holtzman dies at the age of 78

Former Major League Baseball starting pitcher Ken Holtzman of St. Louis, Missouri passed away on Sunday at the age of 78 according to ESPN. Holtzman spent 15 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1965 to 1979. He was with the Chicago Cubs from 1965 to 1971 and again from 1978 to 1979. Holtzman was also with the Oakland Athletics from 1972 to 1975, the Baltimore Orioles in 1976, and the New York Yankees from 1976 to 1978. Twice Holtzman was an American League All-Star, twice he threw a no-hitter and four times he won a World Series.

Holtzman’s Career Statistics

Holtzman had a record of 174 wins and 150 losses in 451 games with an earned run average of 3.49. In 410 starts, he had 127 complete games and 31 shutouts. In 2867 1/3 innings pitched, Holtzman had three saves, and 1601 strikeouts, and gave up 2787 hits, 1111 earned runs, 249 home runs, and 910 walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.29.

Holtzman’s No-Hitters

Holtzman’s first no-hitter came on August 19, 1969 in a 3-0 Cubs win over the Atlanta Braves. He faced 30 batters and gave up three walks. What was unique about this no-hitter is the fact Holtzman got the no-hitter without a strikeout, something that has not happened in Major League Baseball history since. Holtzman forced 12 batters to ground out and 15 batters to fly out. Ionically, in Holtzman’s next start, he struck out 10 in an 11-5 Cubs win over the Houston Astros. Holtzman’s second no-hitter came in a 1-0 Cubs win over the Cincinnati Reds on June 3, 1971. He had six strikeouts and had four walks.

Holtzman’s Two All-Star Seasons

Holtzman’s was an All-Star with the Athletics in 1972 and 1973. He had a record of 19 wins and 11 losses with 134 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.51 in 1972. Holtzman had a record of 21 wins and 13 losses with 157 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.97 in 1973.

World Series Championships

Holtzman won three World Series with the Athletics in three straight years from 1972 to 1974. He went on to win a fourth World Series with the Yankees in 1977. He had a record of four wins and two losses in eight World Series games. Holtzman’s best postseason appearance came in game two of the 1974 American League Championship Series. He threw a complete game five-hit shutout in a 5-0 Athletics won over the Baltimore Orioles.