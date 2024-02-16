MLB News and Rumors

Former MLB southpaw pitcher Don Gullett dies at age 73

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Don Gullett

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Don Gullett of Lynn, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday at the age of 73. Gullett pitched nine seasons in the Majors. He was with the Cincinnati Reds from 1970 to 1976, and with the New York Yankees from 1977 to 1978.

Gullett’s MLB career statistics

In 266 Major League games, Gullett had a record of 109 wins and 50 losses, with an earned run average of 3.11. During 1390 innings pitched, he had 44 complete games, 14 shutouts, 11 saves, and 921 strikeouts. Gullett gave up 1205 hits, 481 earned runs, 115 home runs, and 501 walks to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.23.

Solid Winning Percentage

Gullett had a very good winning percentage over his Major League career of .686. In fact, he led the National League with a .727 winning percentage in 1971 after having a record of 16 wins and six losses with the Reds. Then in 1977, Gullett led the American League with a .778 winning percentage after having a record of 14 wins and four losses with the Yankees.

Three-time World Series Champion

One of Gullett’s greatest accomplishments was winning the World Series on three occasions. He was with the Cincinnati Reds in 1975 and 1976, and the New York Yankees in 1977. In the 1975 postseason, Gullett won two games for the Reds. He won game one of the 1975 National League Championship Series, an 8-3 Reds win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gullett threw a complete game and gave up eight hits, three earned runs and two walks to go along with five strikeouts. Then in game five of the 1975 World Series, Gullett gave up two earned runs, five hits and one walk, to go along with seven strikeouts in a 6-2 Reds win over the Boston Red Sox.

Gullett also won two postseason games in 1976. He gave up one earned run each in a 6-3 Reds win over the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the National League Championship Series, and in a 5-1 Reds win over the Yankees in game one of the World Series. Gullett had four strikeouts and gave up three walks in each contest.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Reds Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Soto Yankees

Top 10 Highest MLB Payrolls in 2024

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Steven Okert
Marlins trade pitcher Steven Okert to Twins
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 13 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
Pirates sign catcher Yasmani Grandal
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 13 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber retires at age 37
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 9 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers
2024 World Series Betting Odds and Best Bets: A Look at the latest 2024 World Series Odds as 2024 Spring Training Begins
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 9 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
Brewers sign catcher Gary Sanchez
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 8 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox
Jose Altuve Contract: Houston Astros Make Jose Altuve the Richest Second Baseman Ever
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 7 2024
More News
Arrow to top