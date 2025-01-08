MLB News and Rumors

Former Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz dies at age 37

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Brian Matusz of Grand Junction, Colorado has passed away at the age of 37 on Tuesday according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. The cause of death has not been released. Matusz was the fourth overall pick by the Orioles in the 2008 MLB Draft.

Who did Matusz play for?

Matusz was a lefthanded pitcher who pitched eight seasons in Major League Baseball with the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs. He was with the Orioles from 2009 to 2016, and with the Cubs in 2016. During the 2016 MLB season, Matusz was traded from the Orioles to the Atlanta Braves with a draft pick for two minor leaguers. However, he never played for Atlanta before being released. Matusz then pitched one game for the Cubs and gave up six earned runs in three innings. He signed as a free agent with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017, but did not play for them either before retiring.

Career Statistics

Matusz had a record of 27 wins and 41 losses with an earned run average of 4.92. In 528 2/3 innings pitched and 280 games, he started in 69 games and was in relief for 211 games. Matusz gave up 567 hits, 289 earned runs, 79 home runs, and 204 walks. He also had 39 holds, 462 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.46.

Most Notable Season

Matusz had a record of 10 wins and 12 losses with an earned run average of 4.30 in 2010 with the Orioles. In 32 starts, he pitched 175 2/3 innings, and gave up 173 hits, 84 earned runs, 19 home runs and 63 walks, to go along with 143 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.34. Matusz was also in fifth place in American League Rookie of the Year voting. He was behind the winner, Texas Rangers closer Neftali Feliz of Azua, Dominican Republic (who had 40 saves and led the American League with 59 games finished), Detroit Tigers centerfielder Austin Jackson of Denton, Texas, Minnesota Twins third baseman Danny Valencia of Miami, Florida, and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Wade Davis of Lake Wales, Florida.

 

Topics  
Cubs MLB News and Rumors Orioles
