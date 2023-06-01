Tennis News and Rumors

Former Wimbledon & French Open Champion Garbine Muguruza Is Marrying A Fan She Met In Central Park

Gia Nguyen
Garbine Muguruza is planning to marry a fan she met at Central Park next summer. The two-time Grand Slam winner met Arthur Borges, a male model, on a walk at Central Park. The couple announced their engagement during Muguruza’s time away from tennis.

The unexpected love story continues for Garbine Muguruza, who announced her engagement to a random fan that she met in New York City. A former French Open and Wimbledon champion, Muguruza met her fiance, Arthur Borges, in a random encounter at Central Park.

It was around the time that Muguruza was playing at the 2021 U.S. Open, when the model approached the 29-year-old athlete for a selfie.

The pair announced their engagement in May 2023 during her hiatus from tennis.

Garbine Muguruza Marries a Fan

Muguruza told HOLA! Spain last week about how she met her future husband, “My hotel was close to Central Park and I was bored, so I thought I should go for a walk. I go out and I run into him on the street. Suddenly, he turns and says ‘Good luck at the US Open.’ I was left thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so handsome’”.

The pair continued their story by regularly meeting each other for walks around Central Park.

Muguruza goes on to say that her initial attraction to Borges stems from the fact he isn’t involved in tennis at all.

Borges, a Spain native currently works in fashion. The two have been together since 2021 and Borges proposed two years later.

Muguruza Falls to World No.132 on WTA Rankings

While Mugurza played at the Australian Open earlier this year, she’s decided to take a break from the sport and hasn’t played in a tournament since the end of January.

Instead, Mugurza shared on her Instagram story that she will be taking an extended break until the summer to spend time with family and friends. She announced that she will miss the clay and grass season, so fans shouldn’t expect her back for Wimbledon.

Muguruza has had an eventful time off, announcing her engagement to Borges in May. Fans can be hopeful to see her competing at the 2023 U.S Open. In the meantime, her spot in the world rankings continues to drop and she currently sits at No.132 as of last week.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
