Simona Halep, the former world No. 1 in tennis, is facing additional doping charges by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). She had been provisionally suspended since October due to an alleged positive test for a banned substance last year. The new charge revolves around “irregularities” found in Halep’s biological passport, a system used to monitor athletes’ blood for markers beyond standard drug tests, often focusing on detecting blood doping.

Message from the ITIA

ITIA senior director for anti-doping Nicole Sapstead was quoted as saying that this development complicates an already sensitive situation:

“We understand that today’s announcement adds complexity to an already high-profile situation. From the outset of this process – and indeed any other at the ITIA – we have remained committed to engaging with Ms. Halep in an empathetic, efficient, and timely manner. “We do, of course, appreciate there is a great deal of media interest in these cases. It would be inappropriate for us to comment on specifics until the conclusion of the process, but we will continue to engage with the Sport Resolutions independent tribunal and Ms. Halep’s representatives as expeditiously as possible.”

The Former World #1 Responds

The ITIA stated that there is sufficient evidence in Halep’s biological passport to support the new doping charge, which alleges she tested positive for Roxadustat in an August 2022 test. In response to the charge, Halep released a lengthy statement accusing the ITIA of harassment. She claimed that her positive sample for Roxadustat had been determined to be contaminated. Halep also mentioned that three experts had examined her blood and found it to be normal.

Simona Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion with victories at the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon, last competed at the 2022 US Open, where she suffered a surprising defeat in the first round to qualifier Daria Snigur. She had reached the semifinals at Wimbledon prior to that, her best result in two years, but lost to eventual champion Elena Rybakina.

The former world #1 released her own statement on the charges and the situation:

Since October 7, when I got charged by the ITIA for a suspicion of doping, I have lived the worst nightmare I have ever gone through in my life. Not only has my name been soiled in the worst possible way, but am facing a constant determination from the ITIA for a reason that I cannot understand, to prove my guilt while I haven’t EVER even thought of taking any illicit substance. I tried two times to have the opportunity to be judged by an Independent Tribunal and the ITIA has constantly found reasons to postpone. Now that we have clearly established that I have been victim of a contamination, they came up with a so-called not normal evolution of my blood. Three world renowned experts that have studied my blood tests have been extremely clear that my blood is totally normal. I feel helpless facing such harassment and a motivation on their behalf to prove me guilty of something I never did. Once again, all my life I have been totally against any sort of cheating. It doesn’t align with my values. The only thing I hope for, at this point, is to have the possibility to finally access the independent and impartial judges in a Tribunal, that will give me the chance to prove my innocence. I have full trust in justice and I look forward to finally being able to present my case at my hearing that is scheduled at the end of May, after several delays by the ITIA. The support of my loved ones, the tennis world and my fans have given me the courage to continue to practice every day and fight for the truth. I cannot thank you more for that. Love, Simona