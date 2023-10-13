Garbine Muguruza, the 30-year-old Spaniard who achieved the World No. 1 ranking in 2017 and is a two-time Grand Slam Champion (2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon), has been on a prolonged break from competitive tennis.

Since losing in the first round of the 2023 Lyon Open in late January 2023, Muguruza has taken time away from the game to rest and rejuvenate.

Garbiñe Muguruza enjoying her break from tour and extending it. pic.twitter.com/AE9BDnfhVL — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) April 3, 2023

Some thought 2024 could be her official re-entry into the game, but that does not sound as though it will be the case.

When asked about her return plans, Muguruza made it clear that she was living day-by-day enjoying her time with friends and family.

Tennis is not part of her daily routine, and she has no intention of coming back “as of today”.

Garbine Muguruza told Women’s Health Mag she has NO intention of coming back on Tour, as of today. 🎙️🇪🇸 “As of today, I have no intention of returning to competition. My plan right now is to sleep, rest, be with my loved ones, and recover lost time… I don’t see beyond what I’m… pic.twitter.com/jMOsET2Ghr — Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis) October 13, 2023

It is not clear if Muguruza is saying that she is retired, or if her plans could change sometime in the future.

Muguruza got engaged in May to fellow Spaniard Arthur Borges.

Former World No.1 Garbine Muguruza is engaged! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/K2ZPt6F5p4 — Biola Solace-Chukwu (@Beeorlicious) May 26, 2023

The couple met when Borges asked her for a selfie at the 2021 US Open.

While Muguruza appears to be out indefinitely, we do know that Grand Slam Champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber are both expected back in 2024 after giving birth to daughters in 2023.

Hits like a 2x AO champion on the comeback trail 💪 👑 @naomiosaka pic.twitter.com/73PkfgKc6Q — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) October 10, 2023

Looks like Angie Kerber 🇩🇪 is eager to comeback …… 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/A6fEOokKns — TheTennisTalker (@TheTennisTalker) July 5, 2023

