Former WTA World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza Has No Intention Of Returning From Extended Break From Game

Wendi Oliveros
Garbine Muguruza, the 30-year-old Spaniard who achieved the World No. 1 ranking in 2017 and is a two-time Grand Slam Champion (2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon), has been on a prolonged break from competitive tennis.

Since losing in the first round of the 2023 Lyon Open in late January 2023, Muguruza has taken time away from the game to rest and rejuvenate.

Some thought 2024 could be her official re-entry into the game, but that does not sound as though it will be the case.

When asked about her return plans, Muguruza made it clear that she was living day-by-day enjoying her time with friends and family.

Tennis is not part of her daily routine, and she has no intention of coming back “as of today”.

It is not clear if Muguruza is saying that she is retired, or if her plans could change sometime in the future.

Muguruza got engaged in May to fellow Spaniard Arthur Borges.

Former Wimbledon & French Open Champion Garbine Muguruza Is Marrying A Fan She Met In Central Park

The couple met when Borges asked her for a selfie at the 2021 US Open.

While Muguruza appears to be out indefinitely, we do know that Grand Slam Champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber are both expected back in 2024 after giving birth to daughters in 2023.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros
