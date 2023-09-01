Four best MLB series that begin September 1

The final full month of the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season takes place on Friday. Here are the four most intriguing matches.

Chicago Cubs @ Cincinnati Reds

In this intriguing National League Central Division matchup, the Chicago Cubs are at 71 wins and 62 losses, while the Reds are at 69 wins and 66 losses. The Cubs are in second place in the division, and three games back of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs also have the second wildcard spot in the National League, and lead the Arizona Diamondbacks by two and a half games for a playoff spot. The Reds are one game and a half back of the San Francisco Giants for the final wildcard position. Reds closer Alexis Diaz of Humacao, Puerto Rico is having a great season as he leads the National League with 35 saves. The Cubs and Reds will have a doubleheader on Friday.

Minnesota Twins @ Texas Rangers

The Twins are at 69 wins and 65 losses and are in first place in the American League Central. They lead the Cleveland Guardians by five games. The Rangers are at 75 wins and 58 losses and are in third place in the American League West. They trail the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners by one game each. Texas is in a playoff spot as they lead the Toronto Blue Jays by two and a half games for the final wildcard position. Offensively, the Rangers are led by outfielder Adolis Garcia of Ciego de Avila, Cuba. Garcia leads the American League with 97 runs batted in.

Philadelphia Phillies @ Milwaukee Brewers

The Phillies have the top wildcard spot in the National League at 74 wins and 59 losses. Milwaukee has the identical record of 74 wins and 59 losses, and lead the Chicago Cubs by three games in the National League Central. Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio is fourth in the National League with 37 home runs. Phillies starting pitcher Zach Wheeler of Smyrna, Georgia is fourth in the National League with 17 quality starts. He gets the start on Friday.

Baltimore Orioles @ Arizona Diamondbacks

The Orioles have the best record in the American League at 83 wins and 50 losses. The Diamondbacks are at 69 wins and 65 losses, and lead the Cincinnati Reds by half a game for the final wildcard spot in the National League. Diamondbacks rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll of Seattle, Washington is second in the National League with 41 stolen bases. Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen of Somerdale, New Jersey is third in the National League with 14 wins. He gets the start on Sunday.