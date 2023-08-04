Four intriguing MLB series that start August 4

Four Major League Baseball series begin on August 4. Let’s take a look at these very intriguing series.

Atlanta Braves @ Chicago Cubs

The Braves lead the National League East at 69 wins and 37 losses. The Cubs are in third place in the National League Central at 56 wins and 53 losses, and two and a half games back of the first place Milwaukee Brewers.

Atlanta is led offensively by outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela and first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta, Georgia. Acuna Jr. is third in the National League with a .335 batting average, third in the National League with 141 hits and leads the Major Leagues with 51 stolen bases. Olson leads the National League with 37 home runs and the Major Leagues with 91 runs batted in.

From a pitching perspective, the Braves are led by starting pitchers Spencer Strider of Columbus, Ohio and the Cubs are led by starting pitchers Justin Steele of Lucedale, Mississippi and Marcus Stroman of Medford, New York. Steele and Strider lead the Major Leagues with 12 wins. Steele is also second in the National League with a 2.65 earned run average. Strider leads the Major Leagues with 208 strikeouts. Stroman is second in the National League with 15 quality starts. Steele gets the start Sunday for the Cubs.

Toronto Blue Jays @ Boston Red Sox

The Blue Jays lead the Red Sox by two games in the American League for the final wildcard spot. The Blue Jays are at 60 wins and 50 losses, and the Red Sox are at 57 wins and 51 losses.

Miami Marlins @ Texas Rangers

The Marlins are at 58 wins and 52 losses, and are half a game back of the Cincinnati Reds for the final wildcard spot in the National League. The Rangers lead the American League West at 63 wins and 46 losses. They lead the Houston Astros by a game and a half.

The Marlins are led by second baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela, who leads the Major Leagues with a .377 batting average and 153 hits. The Rangers are led by outfielder Adolis Garcia of Ciego de Avila, Cuba and second baseman Marcus Semien of San Francisco, California. Garcia leads the American League with 86 runs batted in, and Semien is second in the American League with 126 hits.

Arizona Diamondbacks @ Minnesota Twins

The Diamondbacks are at 57 wins and 53 losses and are a game and a half back of the Cincinnati Reds for the final wildcard spot in the National League. The Twins lead the American League Central at 56 wins and 54 losses and lead the Cleveland Guardians by two and a half games. Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll of Seattle, Washington is second in the National League with 34 stolen bases. There is an intriguing pitching matchup on Sunday, as the Diamondbacks are starting Zac Gallen of Somerdale, New Jersey, and the Twins are starting Pablo Lopez of Cabimas, Venezuela. Gallen is fourth in Major League Baseball with 11 wins and Lopez is second in the American League with 165 strikeouts.