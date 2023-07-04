Tennis News and Rumors

Four intriguing second round matches at 2023 Wimbledon

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Victoria Azarenka is no.6 on top 100 tennis players in wta earnings

Due to heavy rain on Tuesday, first round and second round action take place on Wednesday at Wimbledon. Here are four second round matches that are extremely intriguing for the viewer.

4) (8) Jannik Sinner–Italy vs. Diego Schwartzman–Argentina

This second round match has 2020 French Open semifinalist Diego Schwartzman of Argentina against the eighth ranked Italian Jannik Sinner. In the summer of 2022, Sinner reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and the United States Open. Then leading up to Wimbledon this year, Sinner reached the quarterfinals of the Halle Open. Sinner has won all three prior meetings. His last win came in the second round of the 2023 Barcelona Open which Sinner won 6-2, 6-4.

3) (7) Andrey Rublev–Russia vs. Aslan Karatsev–Russia

This all-Russian battle has the seven-time quarterfinalist in Rublev against 2021 Australian Open semifinalist in Karatsev. Rublev is coming off a great Halle Open where he reached the final before losing 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan. Karatsev won their only prior match head-to-head, in the semifinals of Dubai in 2021, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

2) (28) Elise Mertens–Belgium vs. Elina Svitolina–Ukraine

Mertens is a Grand slam semifinalist from the past as she reached the final four of the 2018 Australian Open. Svitolina has been in the semifinals of a major twice. The first time came in Wimbledon of 2019, and the second time came later that same year at the United States Open. Svitolina has won three of five prior meetings. Svitolina’s wins came in the final of the 2017 Istanbul Cup, the quarterfinals of the 2018 Rogers Cup in Montreal, and the second round of the 2019 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

1) (19) Victoria Azarenka–Belarus vs. Nadia Podoroska–Argentina

Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion as she won in 2012 and 2013. Podoroska’s best grand slam result came in 2020 where she made the semifinals of the French Open. Azarenka won their only prior meeting, which came in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open, 6-1, 6-0.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Elena Rybakina

Wimbledon 2023: Elena Rybakina Shakes Off Strong Shelby Rogers Start To Advance To 2nd Round

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2023: Roger Federer Is Honored With Emotional Video And A Seat In Royal Box
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  9h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty Announces The Birth Of Her First Child
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  10h
Tennis News and Rumors
roger federer one of the highest tennis players
Roger Federer To Be Honored On Wimbledon’s Centre Court Tuesday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Sofia Kenin
Wimbledon 2023: Sofia Kenin Defeats Coco Gauff In All-American First Round Matchup
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
Tennis News and Rumors
Venus Williams one of the highest paid tennis players ever
Wimbledon 2023: Venus Williams Is Defeated By Elina Svitolina In The First Round
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Venus Williams one of the highest paid tennis players ever
Four intriguing first round matches from first round of Wimbledon
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top