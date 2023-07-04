Four intriguing second round matches at 2023 Wimbledon

Due to heavy rain on Tuesday, first round and second round action take place on Wednesday at Wimbledon. Here are four second round matches that are extremely intriguing for the viewer.

4) (8) Jannik Sinner–Italy vs. Diego Schwartzman–Argentina

This second round match has 2020 French Open semifinalist Diego Schwartzman of Argentina against the eighth ranked Italian Jannik Sinner. In the summer of 2022, Sinner reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and the United States Open. Then leading up to Wimbledon this year, Sinner reached the quarterfinals of the Halle Open. Sinner has won all three prior meetings. His last win came in the second round of the 2023 Barcelona Open which Sinner won 6-2, 6-4.

3) (7) Andrey Rublev–Russia vs. Aslan Karatsev–Russia

This all-Russian battle has the seven-time quarterfinalist in Rublev against 2021 Australian Open semifinalist in Karatsev. Rublev is coming off a great Halle Open where he reached the final before losing 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan. Karatsev won their only prior match head-to-head, in the semifinals of Dubai in 2021, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

2) (28) Elise Mertens–Belgium vs. Elina Svitolina–Ukraine

Mertens is a Grand slam semifinalist from the past as she reached the final four of the 2018 Australian Open. Svitolina has been in the semifinals of a major twice. The first time came in Wimbledon of 2019, and the second time came later that same year at the United States Open. Svitolina has won three of five prior meetings. Svitolina’s wins came in the final of the 2017 Istanbul Cup, the quarterfinals of the 2018 Rogers Cup in Montreal, and the second round of the 2019 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

1) (19) Victoria Azarenka–Belarus vs. Nadia Podoroska–Argentina

Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion as she won in 2012 and 2013. Podoroska’s best grand slam result came in 2020 where she made the semifinals of the French Open. Azarenka won their only prior meeting, which came in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open, 6-1, 6-0.