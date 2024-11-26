Four upsets from Week 12 of 2024 NFL season

Week 12 of the 2024 National Football League season is now complete. Along the way, there were four upsets. Let’s take a look at the underdogs that won.

Cleveland Browns

In frigid, snowy conditions on Thursday night in prime time, the Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. In this AFC North Division battle, the Browns won the game with a two-yard touchdown run by running back Nick Chubb of Cedartown, Georgia with 57 seconds left. It was one of two touchdowns for Chubb in the game. He also had a two yard run for a major score with four minutes left in the first half to put Cleveland up 7-3. With the win, the Browns improved to a record of three wins and eight losses, and the Steelers dropped to eight wins and three losses.

This is the second time this season the Browns have beaten a divisional opponent as an underdog. On October 27, they beat the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 as a nine point underdog. Heading into Thursday’s game, the Steelers were a 3.5 point favourite.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans improved to a record of three wins and eight losses after upsetting the Houston Texans 32-27. With the loss, Houston falls to seven wins and five losses.

Tennessee, which entered the game as an 8.5 point underdog, was led by quarterback Will Levis of Newton, Massachusetts, and running back Tony Pollard of Memphis, Tennessee. Levis completed 18 of 24 passes for 278 passing yards with two touchdown passes. Pollard had 129 total yards (119 rushing yards and 10 receiving yards). It was Levis who threw a game-winning 70 yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo of Powder Springs, Georgia, which gave Tennessee a 30-27 lead.

Dallas Cowboys

In the NFC East Division battle, the Dallas Cowboys without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, shocked the Washington Commanders 34-26. Dallas entered the game as a 10.5 point underdog. Only the Kansas City Chiefs at 11 points were a bigger favourite than Washington. With the win, the Cowboys improved to a record of four wins and seven losses, and the Commanders dropped to seven wins and five losses.

How did Dallas win? The answer is bizarre circumstances. The Cowboys got a key fourth quarter touchdown by wide receiver KaVonte Turpin of Monroe, Louisiana, who had a 99 yard kickoff return for a major score to put the Cowboys up 27-17, and 247 passing yards from quarterback Cooper Rush of Charlotte, Michigan. Dallas also benefitted from two missed converts from Washington kicker Austin Seibert.

Seattle Seahawks

In the NFC West Division battle, the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals as a one point home underdog. This was a defensive battle with the Seahawks winning 16-6. Seattle’s most significant major score was a 69 yard interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Coby Bryant of Cleveland, Ohio. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith of Miramar, Florida had 254 passing yards. With then, the Seahawks move into a first place tie with the Cardinals in the NFC South. Both teams are at six wins and five losses.