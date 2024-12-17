Four Upsets From Week 15 Of 2024 NFL Season

The National Football League continued in Week 15 and were four notable upsets. The underdogs that came through with wins were the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams were a 2.5 point underdog against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. They came away with a 12-6 road victory. The Rams got all of their scoring from kicker Joshua Karty of Burlington, North Carolina, who kicked four field goals. Three of Karty’s four field goals came in the fourth quarter. The Rams were the underdog even though they had the better regular season record. Heading into the game, the Rams were at seven wins and six losses, and the 49ers were at six wins and seven losses. Now the Rams are in a first place tie with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West at eight wins and six losses.

Dallas Cowboys

What about those Cowboys? Without Dak Prescott it seemed that Dallas was done. Now they are winners of three of their last four games, and have not yet been eliminated from the postseason, even though they are at six wins and eight losses. Like Los Angeles, Dallas was the 2.5 point underdog even tough they had the better record than their opponent. Heading into Sunday, Dallas was at 5-8, and Carolina was at 3-10. In the Cowboys 30-14 win on Sunday, quarterback Cooper Rush of Charlotte, Michigan had three touchdown passes, running back Rico Dowdle of Asheville, North Carolina had 149 yards rushing, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had nine catches for 116 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills were a 2.5 point underdog against the Detroit Lions, and for the second straight week were involved in a shootout. After losing 44-42 to the Los Angeles Rams last week, the Bills beat the Detroit Lions 48-42 in the highest scoring game of the season. While there are legitimate concerns about the Bills defense at the moment, there are none on offense. The Bills running backs played at a high level. James Cook of Miami, Florida had 133 total yards and two touchdowns and Ty Johnson of Cumberland, Maryland had 123 total yards. With the win, the Bills improved to a record of 11 wins and three losses.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers moved into sole position of first place in the NFC South at eight wins and six losses after upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers in dominant fashion 40-17 as a three point underdog. The Buccaneers big three offensively were quarterback Baker Mayfield of Austin, Texas (completed 22 of 27 passes for 288 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with 25 rushing yards), running back Bucky Irving of Chicago, Illinois (117 rushing yards), and wide receiver Mike Evans of Galveston, Texas (nine catches for 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns).