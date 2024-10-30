Four youngest players to hit a World Series grand slam

The New York Yankees stayed alive in the 2024 World Series on Tuesday thanks to a grand slam home run by shortstop Anthony Volpe of New York, New York. At the age of 23 years and 184 days old, Volpe became the fourth youngest Major League Baseball player ever to hit a World Series grand slam. Let’s take a look at the context of Volpe’s dinger and the three younger players than Volpe who have accomplished the feat.

4) Anthony Volpe

Volpe’s grand slam went 390 feet to left center. He scored center fielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California, third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. of Nassau, Bahamas, and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton of Panorama City, California with two out. When Volpe came to the plate in the third inning, the Yankees were trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1, and then the Yankees took a 5-2 lead en route to an 11-4 win. With the victory, the Yankees stayed alive in the 2024 World Series, but still trail three games to one.

3) Gil McDougald

The Yankees defeated the New York Giants in six games to win the 1951 World Series. In game five of the series, a 13-1 Yankees romp, Yankees rookie second baseman Gil McDougald of San Francisco, California hit a grand slam at the age of 23 years and 143 days old. Just like Volpe, McDougald’s grand slam came in the third inning and two out, and put the Yankees up 5-1. The three players McDougald scored were catcher Yogi Berra of St. Louis, Missouri, centerfielder Joe DiMaggio of Martinez, California and first baseman Johnny Mize of Demorest, Georgia. Berra, DiMaggio, and Mize are all in the Baseball Hall of Fame. It is interesting that the Giants intentionally walked Mize to get to McDougald.

2) Addison Russell

The Chicago Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians in seven games to win the 2016 World Series. In game six, the Cubs beat the Indians 9-3 thanks to a one-out grand slam in the third inning by shortstop Addison Russell of Pensacola, Florida. Russell, who had six runs batted in, accomplished the feat at 22 years and 283 days old. Russell put the Cubs up 7-0 and scored designated hitter Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio, first baseman Anthony Rizzo of Parkland, Florida, and 2016 World Series most valuable player and left fielder Ben Zobrist of Eureka, Illinois. Interestingly, Rizzo is now a teammate of Volpe on the Yankees.

1) Mickey Mantle

The Yankees legend and hall of famer has the record for the most home runs in the World Series all-time with 18. Mantle’s fourth career World Series home run was significant as he became the youngest player ever to hit a World Series grand slam at the age of 21 years and 349 days old. The Yankees defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers 11-7 in game five of the 1953 World Series and went on to win the series four games to two. Mantle, a centerfielder from Spavinaw, Oklahoma, scored first baseman Joe Collins of Scranton, Pennsylvania, right fielder Hank Bauer of East St. Louis, Illinois and Berra. At the time of the grand slam, it put the Yankees up 6-1.