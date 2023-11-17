Fox Sports’ NFL Week 11 Expert Picks & Predictions

Fox Sports wagering expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica has published his NFL Week 11 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 11 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Fox Sports analyst’s NFL Week 11 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Fox Sports NFL Week 11 Expert Picks and Predictions

Fox Sports gambling expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica has released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 11 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. Fallica is 19-17-2 for his picks this season.

For the first game, the Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Cardinals (+6)

Fallica predicts the Arizona Cardinals will cover spread on Sunday at the Houston Texans. “I’m hopeful to get a better number as we get closer to kickoff, as all this talk of CJ Stroud, DeMeco Ryans, and the Texans making the playoffs will drive the number up,” he wrote.

“As someone with a Cardinals win total under ticket, I’ll admit I’m more than a little worried. But Kyler Murray looked good last week, and we might be getting in on a little bit of an inflated number on the favorite.”

Packers (+3)

For his second pick, the Fox Sports NFL betting analyst has the Green Bay Packers at home either upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers or losing by fewer than three points. Note that Green Bay is 1-5 in its last six games.

“Jordan Love actually played well last week, and against a horrible Chargers secondary, he should be able to put together consecutive solid games,” he wrote.

“A missed PAT cost the Packers sending that game into overtime at the very least last week. Green Bay has been in close games most of the season, and the Chargers are completely untrustworthy in close games.

“Now, LAC goes on the road with a QB whose hand is clearly not 100%. Seems like taking the points is the way to go here.”

Chiefs (-2.5)

Moreover, the Fox Sports gambling expert has the Kansas City Chiefs at home winning by more than 2.5 points against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

“I just have to trust Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes here off the bye — yes, the Eagles are off a bye, too. The Chiefs are healthy, and I like their defense against an Eagles offense that has turned it over a bit this year.

“Plus, the Eagles have flirted with a few losses this season, and you have to think it catches up with them at some point.”

For all of the Fox Sports NFL Week 11 picks, head over to the site. More NFL Week 11 expert picks and predictions are on the main page.