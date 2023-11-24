Fox Sports’ NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions

Fox Sports betting expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica has published his NFL Week 12 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 12 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Fox Sports analyst’s NFL Week 12 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Fox Sports NFL Week 12 Expert Picks and Predictions

Fox Sports wagering analyst Chris “The Bear” Fallica has released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 12 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. Fallica is 22-19-2 for his picks this season.

For the first game, the New England Patriots vs. New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET.

For those new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Patriots (-3.5)

Fallica predicts the New England Patriots will either win or cover spread on Sunday at the New York Giants. “Yes, Tommy DeVito played well last week. Did the Giants benefit from six Washington turnovers including a pick six? Also yes,” he wrote.

“Call me skeptical of last week being this big turning point in the Giants’ season. This is still one of the worst teams in the league, who, yes, is taking on another bad team. But I think the Patriots won’t help the Giants like Washington did.”

Other NFL Week 12 expert picks are on the main page.

Falcons (+1.5)

For his second pick, the Fox Sports NFL betting analyst has the Atlanta Falcons winning at home over the New Orleans Saints. For one notable betting trend, New Orleans is 6-1 in its last seven games against Atlanta.

“I’ve been more than happy to bet against the Falcons this year, and I’ve fortunately been on the right side in most, as Atlanta has played six straight one-score games, going 2-4 with three straight losses,” he wrote.

“Enter Desmond Ridder back at QB off the bye week, so who knows how that will go. But I’m also not a believer in the Saints and will back the home team to end its slide.”

Browns (+1)

Not to mention, the Fox Sports gambling expert has the Cleveland Browns winning on the road against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Cleveland is 2-11 in its last 13 games in Denver.

“Denver has won four straight, three coming by one or two points, so it’s not like it has been dominant. But it has won games, so that is totally a step in the right direction,” he added.

“It’s kind of a big game for Denver, as the Broncos have their next three on the road. But the Browns continue to be undervalued in my eyes, even if they too have been on the right side of a few close games.

“The pass rush is fierce and DTR does give the Browns some mobility at the QB position. You could buy this up to three if you want, but I’ll also be playing Cleveland on the moneyline.”

For all of the Fox Sports NFL Week 12 picks, head over to the site. More NFL Week 12 expert picks and predictions are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.