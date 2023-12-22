Fox Sports’ NFL Week 16 Expert Picks & Predictions

Fox Sports staff writer Geoff Schwartz has released his NFL Week 16 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 16 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Fox Sports’ Geoff Schwartz has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 16 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday.

Next, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Lastly, the New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos on 8:15 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Falcons (-2.5)

Schwartz has the Atlanta Falcons either losing by less than 2.5 points or winning outright at home over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. “I hate myself for this, but the Falcons are the play. Yes, Atlanta is coming off possibly the worst loss of the season, 9-7 to the Panthers in a rain-filled slop fest in Charlotte,” he wrote.

“Falcons coach Arthur Smith once again refused to use his best weapons on offense. However, the Falcons tend to play better on weekends following matchups in which they struggled on offense.

“The Colts are 8-6 and in a three-way tie atop the AFC South. That’s a spot they were not expected to be in, especially after losing quarterback Anthony Richardson to injury.

“This tends to be a spot where a team like Indianapolis loses on the road. Also, the Colts’ run defense is 27th in yards allowed per game, which plays into what Atlanta wants to do on offense.”

Cowboys (+1)

Furthermore, the Fox Sports NFL analyst has the Dallas Cowboys upsetting the Miami Dolphins on the road. “Both teams are 10-4, and each has just a single win against a team with a .500 or better record,” he wrote.

“What happens when two teams who beat up on bad teams but struggle against good teams play each other? I think I have the answer.

“I’m taking the Cowboys in this game because of their performance on Sunday, even though Dallas went to Buffalo and got physically dominated. The Bills pushed around both lines just a week after the Cowboys did the same to the Eagles.

“Losses are not tolerated, but they are accepted if they happen when you’ve given your best effort. The most damning way to lose a game is being soft, and good teams often bounce back after a “soft” loss. I expect the Cowboys to bounce back.

“Miami looked outstanding without Tyreek Hill, so I’m concerned about backing Dallas if Hill is back in the lineup. However, the Cowboys’ pass rush against the Dolphins’ beat-up offensive line is where I think Dallas will have a huge advantage. I like the Cowboys.”

Broncos (-7)

Additionally, Schwartz has the Denver Broncos winning a close defensive battle at home against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. “The total is low (34.5), and I’ll gladly grab it now before Under bettors start to hammer it,” he wrote.

“The Patriots have trouble scoring. They needed a gift interception on a dropped pass by Kansas City’s Kadarius Toney to get to 17 points. Otherwise, it’s possible the Patriots would have ended that game with 10 points.

“New England averages 13.3 points per game, and the Patriots just aren’t going on the road to score a bunch at Denver.

“On the other side are the Broncos, who score 21.7 points per game. Denver’s offense has also struggled but has been helped over the last month with turnovers, leading to some easy points. New England’s defense is still good and will confuse and harass Russell Wilson.

“This brings me to my bet. This game has 20-10 or 17-14 written all over it. Give me the Under.”

For all of the Fox Sports NFL Week 16 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 16 expert picks and predictions are on the main page.