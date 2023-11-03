Fox Sports’ NFL Week 9 Expert Picks & Predictions

Fox Sports wagering expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica has published his NFL Week 9 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 9 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Fox Sports analyst’s NFL Week 9 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Fox Sports NFL Week 9 Expert Picks and Predictions

First off, the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Germany at 9:30 a.m. ET. Next, the Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET.

Chiefs (-1)

Fallica predicts the Kansas City Chiefs will bounce back this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. “We’ll see if the narrative changes this week, but the Dolphins’ struggles with the ‘good’ teams they have faced will continue to be a story until they win one of these games,” he wrote.

“You’d have to think, after failing to score a touchdown last week in Denver, the Chiefs offense will have a better game, while the Dolphins might find points much harder to come by against one of the better defenses in the league.”

Vikings (+4)

For his second pick, the Fox Sports NFL betting analyst has the Minnesota Vikings either upsetting the Atlanta Falcons at home as a four-point underdog, or they will lose by fewer than 2.5 points.

“I’m hopeful this line will climb by Sunday because I’ll grab even more Minnesota. I want no part of laying close to a TD with Atlanta. I don’t care if it’s Heinecke or Ridder at QB,” he wrote.

“The Vikings’ defense is good and should keep a very boring Falcons’ offense in check. ”

Buccaneers (+2.5)

Furthermore, the Fox Sports gambling expert believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will either win outright or cover the spread against the Houston Texans in Week 9.

“I wonder if this is the point of the season where teams might have a little tape now on C.J. Stroud, and he has a little rookie lull. Tampa has struggled mightily on offense in its three-game losing streak.

“But the only loss the Bucs have against a team not really deemed a power is a field-goal defeat to the Falcons. Their other three losses have come against the Eagles, Lions and Bills. I’ll grab the points here.”

For all of the Fox Sports NFL Week 9 picks, head over to the site. More NFL Week 9 expert picks and predictions are on the main page.