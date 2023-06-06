It is the dream matchup that tennis fans were hoping for from the minute the French Open 2023 draw came out.

And though fans really wish Rafael Nadal was at the tournament to go for his 15th title, this is the next best thing.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 3 Novak Djokovic are in the same bracket so this is a semifinal match that has the buzz of a final.

The contrasts are many with youth versus experience being the headliner.

The two met one other time on clay at the 2022 Madrid Open, and Alcaraz was the winner.



Is this the moment the next generation officially takes the baton at a Grand Slam from the Big 3 led now by Novak Djokovic with Rafael Nadal injured and Roger Federer retired?

We will find out on Friday.

How They Got To This Point

Djokovic needed four sets to beat Karen Khachanov, and Alcaraz beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

Novak was shaky in his first set, losing to Khachanov, and Alcaraz’s unforced errors crept in at the end of the third set.

Both will need to be at the top of their games to win, and Alcaraz cannot expect to get six match-point opportunities in a half-hour time span against Djokovic.

Kchachanov and Tsitsipas both had moments of playing well, but Djokovic and Alcaraz are at a different level which is why this semifinal is so eagerly anticipated.

The Winner Goes To The Final

Once again, these two have to duel each other in the semifinal to punch a ticket to Sunday’s final.

The other semifinalists are yet to be determined.

Casper Ruud and Holger Rune will play on Wednesday and so will Alexander Zverev and Tomas Martin Etcheverry to set up the other semifinal.

It will require a lot of physical, emotional, and mental energy to win this tournament, especially on the Alcaraz and Djokovic side of the draw.

