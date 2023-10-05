NHL News and Rumors

What is Frozen Frenzy? NHL RedZone Coming To ESPN

Dan Girolamo
Angus Booth (81) shoots against the stick of Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46)

The NHL is getting its version of NFL RedZone for the 2023-2024 season with the introduction of Frozen Frenzy, ESPN announced on a media call Thursday.

What is Frozen Frenzy?

ESPN will present whiparound coverage of the NHL on Frozen Frenzy.

“I’m sure everyone is familiar with RedZone, this is our version of that,” said ESPN coordinating producer Linda Schulz. “We worked all summer long to figure this out with our programming team and with the league.”

NFL RedZone shows every touchdown of every NFL game on Sundays during football season. Frozen Frenzy will follow the same principles and showcase every scoring play in a hockey game.

“You will see every goal. You will see every power play. You will see every hit,” ESPN Coordinating Producer Linda Schulz said. “We will just bounce around in what we’re calling Frozen Frenzy.”

When Will Frozen Frenzy Air?

Frozen Frenzy launches on October 24 on ESPN2, with ESPN anchor John Buccigross set to host. Frozen Frenzy will begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ before moving to ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET.

All 32 teams will be in action that night, with a new game starting every 15 minutes. At one point, there will be 11 games airing at once.

That same night, ESPN will air a tripleheader featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and Philadelphia Flyers vs. Las Vegas Knights.

NHL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
