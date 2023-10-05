What is Frozen Frenzy? NHL RedZone Coming To ESPN

The NHL is getting its version of NFL RedZone for the 2023-2024 season with the introduction of Frozen Frenzy, ESPN announced on a media call Thursday.

What is Frozen Frenzy?

ESPN is creating an NHL version of 'NFL RedZone' — called ‘Frozen Frenzy’. It launches Oct. 24th on ESPN2 with all 32 teams in action, hosted by John Buccigross. "Fans will see every goal, every power play, and every hit." pic.twitter.com/S9JvpEBsEf — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 4, 2023

ESPN will present whiparound coverage of the NHL on Frozen Frenzy.

“I’m sure everyone is familiar with RedZone, this is our version of that,” said ESPN coordinating producer Linda Schulz. “We worked all summer long to figure this out with our programming team and with the league.”

NFL RedZone shows every touchdown of every NFL game on Sundays during football season. Frozen Frenzy will follow the same principles and showcase every scoring play in a hockey game.

“You will see every goal. You will see every power play. You will see every hit,” ESPN Coordinating Producer Linda Schulz said. “We will just bounce around in what we’re calling Frozen Frenzy.”

When Will Frozen Frenzy Air?

On the ESPN call. They say they will have a version of “Red Zone” on ESPN/ESPN2 the night all 32 teams play. It will be called “Frozen Frenzy.” This will be neat to see unfold. — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) October 3, 2023

Frozen Frenzy launches on October 24 on ESPN2, with ESPN anchor John Buccigross set to host. Frozen Frenzy will begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ before moving to ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET.

All 32 teams will be in action that night, with a new game starting every 15 minutes. At one point, there will be 11 games airing at once.

That same night, ESPN will air a tripleheader featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and Philadelphia Flyers vs. Las Vegas Knights.

