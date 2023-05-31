Tennis News and Rumors

Gael Monfils Withdraws From 2023 French Open With Wrist Injury

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Gael Monfils

French tennis player Gael Monfils is officially out of the 2023 French Open.

After his legendary five-set, come-from-behind performance on Tuesday, Monfils withdraws from the tournament before his Thursday second-round match with Holger Rune.

Though he had serious leg cramps during the match, the reason he is withdrawing is due to a wrist injury.

Monfils said:

“I had the problem with my wrist that I cannot solve. Felt it during the match. Actually the whole match today. The doctor say was not good to play with that type of injury. Yesterday was actually very risky, and then today definitely say I should stop.”

Still A Happy Ending

Despite the fact that Monfils cannot continue, he is still a winner at home in Paris.

Fans were exhilarated by his level of play specifically in the fifth set on Tuesday, and they will not forget how amazing the experience was to watch.

Monfils’s emotions after the match capped off a perfect night.

Elina Svitolina Is Still Playing

We can expect to see Monfils around the grounds of Roland Garros.

His wife, Elina Svitolina won her second-round match on Wednesday morning and shared her emotions over his Tuesday match.

He was in the stands to cheer her on despite finishing his match after midnight and doing a press conference at 1:30 AM Paris time.

The French Love Their Tennis Players

French tennis players Yannick Noah and Gael Monfils are legends in their home country.

In fact, 2023 is the 40th anniversary of Noah’s French Open win.

Many hoped that Monfils would be the next French man to win the French Open.

At 36 years old with a lot of injuries that have limited him, it may not be in the cards for Monfils.

How long Monfils decides to play is unknown.

He and Svitolina are new parents so that is definitely a factor for him to consider.

Another factor is the 2024 Summer Olympics which will be held in Paris.

Could Monfils continue training with the hopes of playing in the Olympics next summer?

If he does, that would be another magical moment for French tennis fans that would rival the excitement they felt watching him on Tuesday night.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Wimbledon

Jimmy Butler Offered Coco Gauff NBA Finals Tickets Before The Playoffs Started

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula, Playing In Singles, Doubles, and Mixed, Wins Second Round Singles Match By Walkover
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Peyton Stearns
21 Year Old American Peyton Stearns Takes Out 2017 French Open Champion Jelena Ostapenko In 2nd Round
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
Tennis News and Rumors
Daria Kasatkina
Five best second round matches at 2023 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 30 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Gael Monfils
Hometown Crowd Lifts Gael Monfils To Improbable First Round French Open Win
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 30 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Bianca Andreescu Leylah Fernandez
Canadian Women Charge Ahead: Bianca Andreescu And Leylah Fernandez Win French Open First Round Matches
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 30 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Barbora Krejcikova
2021 French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova Is Ousted In First Round Of 2023 French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top