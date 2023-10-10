Mason, Ohio’s acclaimed ATP and WTA tennis tournament known as the Western & Southern Open made news on October 10, 2023, 10 months before the first ball is played in next year’s event.

The Western & Southern Open, as shared by current champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, will remain in Ohio for the next 25 years.

Concerns arose that the tournament, purchased by Beemok Capital in October 2022, would be relocated to newly constructed facilities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Instead, the tournament stays in Ohio with a commitment to invest in facility improvements.

And in even bigger news, the tournament will become a 12-day event in 2025.

It currently is a nine-day tournament.

The addition of days will also usher in larger player draws.

Instead of 56 players, the singles draws will include 96 players.

These are beneficial and significant changes for a tournament that is beloved and strongly supported by a Midwestern fanbase.

2022 memory: Kids Day at the Western & Southern Open 📸 pic.twitter.com/q9slcvA0e2 — USTA Midwest (@USTAMidwest) December 29, 2022

BREAKING TENNIS NEWS!

Cincinnati WINS!!

The Western and Southern tennis tournament is staying put 🎉🎉https://t.co/goSjAmm30x — Sheree Paolello WLWT (@ShereeWLWT) October 10, 2023

Memories of this year’s exciting and high-quality tennis matches linger.

Novak Djokovic did produce one of the best matches in recent memory when he saved one championship point en route to a 5-7 7-6(7) 7-6(4) triumph over Carlos Alcarac in the final, Western & Southern Open.#CincinnatiOpen #Pivotsports #Atp pic.twitter.com/8t9AoFFhis — Pivotsports (@Pivotsports3) August 21, 2023

The 2024 Western & Southern Open will be held from August 11 through August 19, 2024.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023