Tennis News and Rumors

Game, Set, Match, Tournament: Western & Southern Open To Stay In Ohio

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Western and Southern Open

Mason, Ohio’s acclaimed ATP and WTA tennis tournament known as the Western & Southern Open made news on October 10, 2023, 10 months before the first ball is played in next year’s event.

The Western & Southern Open, as shared by current champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, will remain in Ohio for the next 25 years.

Concerns arose that the tournament, purchased by Beemok Capital in October 2022, would be relocated to newly constructed facilities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Instead, the tournament stays in Ohio with a commitment to invest in facility improvements.

And in even bigger news, the tournament will become a 12-day event in 2025.

It currently is a nine-day tournament.

The addition of days will also usher in larger player draws.

Instead of 56 players, the singles draws will include 96 players.

These are beneficial and significant changes for a tournament that is beloved and strongly supported by a Midwestern fanbase.

Memories of this year’s exciting and high-quality tennis matches linger.

The 2024 Western & Southern Open will be held from August 11 through August 19, 2024.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton “Rings” In His 21st Birthday With A Win Over Jannik Sinner, Faces Sebastian Korda In Shanghai QF

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  9h
Tennis News and Rumors
Ons Jabeur Venus Williams
Venus Williams Will Play Doubles With Ons Jabeur In Upcoming Jasmin Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton, Sebastian Korda Advance To Round Of 16 At Shanghai Masters
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek
An Emotional Iga Swiatek Wins 2023 China Open In Straight Sets Over Liudmila Samsonova
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
A Maiden WTA Finals Champion Will Be Crowned From The Top 8 In Cancun, Mexico
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 7 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff
Iga Swiatek Stops Coco Gauff’s Winning Streak In China Open Semifinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 7 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff’s Winning Streak Continues, Next Up Is Iga Swiatek In China Open Semifinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top