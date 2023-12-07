College Football

Georgia Bulldogs Looking Likely to Sign Florida RB Trevor Etienne from Transfer Portal

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
trevor etienne

Trevor Etienne announced on Thursday that he would be entering the college football transfer portal. He instantly becomes the top running back available and the former Florida player is now set to become a top target for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Talented Trevor Etienne on the Move in Transfer Portal

Trevor Etienne’s transition to the transfer portal marks a pivotal shift in his collegiate career. Etienne distinguished himself as a key playmaker at Florida over the past two seasons. But now, his move could reshape the dynamics of his future team. During his time at Florida, Etienne rushed for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns.

However, Etienne’s contributions were not limited to rushing. The talented back demonstrated a commendable skill in receiving, adding 172 yards and a touchdown on the season. His multifaceted abilities, combined with his strong performance despite a less-than-stellar offensive line, underscore his potential as a game-changing addition to any team.

Bulldogs Emerge as Early Favorite to Sign No.1 RB in Portal

Etienne’s decision comes amid a wave of player movements within college football, with over 1,200 players entering the portal. Even among those, Trevor, brother of former Clemson RB and current Jacksonville Jaguar, Travis, is the number one running back currently available in the transfer portal.

This move opens a gateway for Etienne to potentially join one of the nation’s top football programs like the Georgia Bulldogs. UGA, who have been a dominant force in college football, present a promising platform for Etienne. With Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, their primary backfield options, being draft-eligible, Etienne could find an immediate and significant role in their lineup.

The allure of competing with a national championship contender like the Bulldogs offers a stark contrast to the current trajectory of the Gators, presenting Etienne with an opportunity to be part of a team with loftier aspirations and a stronger foundation for success.

A New Chapter for Etienne

Etienne’s entrance into the transfer portal as a top running back prospect signals a new chapter in his football journey. His proven track record at Florida, coupled with his potential for further growth, makes him a valuable asset for any team he chooses to join.

The Georgia Bulldogs, with their prestigious program and championship aspirations, could provide the ideal setting for Etienne to flourish and reach new heights in his already impressive career.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors Georgia Bulldogs NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
walter nolen

No.1 Ranked Player in Transfer Portal & Former 5-Star DT Walter Nolen Heading to Ole Miss?

Author image David Evans  •  16h
College Football
tate rodemaker
5 Biggest Underdogs in NCAA Football Bowl Games 2023/24: A Look at the Matchups
Author image David Evans  •  19h
College Football
cyrus allen
South Carolina Gamecocks Hoping to Replace Juice Wells With LA Tech Transfer Cyrus Allen
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 6 2023
College Football
desantis fsu
Ron DeSantis Reserves $1 Million in Florida Budget For FSU Legal Challenge Against College Football Playoff Committee
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 6 2023
College Football
wesley grimes
Transfer Portal News: Former 4-Star WR Wesley Grimes Looks Likely to Leave Wake Forest for NC State Wolfpack
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 5 2023
College Football
tyler neville
College Football Transfer Portal News: Harvard TE Tyler Neville Close to Signing for South Carolina Gamecocks
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 5 2023
College Football
dillon gabriel 3
Top Transfer Portal QB Dillon Gabriel Expected to Sign With Oregon Ducks
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top