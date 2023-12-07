Trevor Etienne announced on Thursday that he would be entering the college football transfer portal. He instantly becomes the top running back available and the former Florida player is now set to become a top target for the Georgia Bulldogs.



Talented Trevor Etienne on the Move in Transfer Portal

Trevor Etienne’s transition to the transfer portal marks a pivotal shift in his collegiate career. Etienne distinguished himself as a key playmaker at Florida over the past two seasons. But now, his move could reshape the dynamics of his future team. During his time at Florida, Etienne rushed for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns.

However, Etienne’s contributions were not limited to rushing. The talented back demonstrated a commendable skill in receiving, adding 172 yards and a touchdown on the season. His multifaceted abilities, combined with his strong performance despite a less-than-stellar offensive line, underscore his potential as a game-changing addition to any team.

Bulldogs Emerge as Early Favorite to Sign No.1 RB in Portal

Etienne’s decision comes amid a wave of player movements within college football, with over 1,200 players entering the portal. Even among those, Trevor, brother of former Clemson RB and current Jacksonville Jaguar, Travis, is the number one running back currently available in the transfer portal.

This move opens a gateway for Etienne to potentially join one of the nation’s top football programs like the Georgia Bulldogs. UGA, who have been a dominant force in college football, present a promising platform for Etienne. With Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, their primary backfield options, being draft-eligible, Etienne could find an immediate and significant role in their lineup.

The allure of competing with a national championship contender like the Bulldogs offers a stark contrast to the current trajectory of the Gators, presenting Etienne with an opportunity to be part of a team with loftier aspirations and a stronger foundation for success.

A New Chapter for Etienne

Etienne’s entrance into the transfer portal as a top running back prospect signals a new chapter in his football journey. His proven track record at Florida, coupled with his potential for further growth, makes him a valuable asset for any team he chooses to join.

The Georgia Bulldogs, with their prestigious program and championship aspirations, could provide the ideal setting for Etienne to flourish and reach new heights in his already impressive career.