Gerrit Cole becomes third fastest pitcher to reach 2000 strikeouts

Jeremy Freeborn
Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole of Newport Beach, California is a strikeout machine. On Tuesday, he became the third fastest pitcher in Major League Baseball history to record 2000 strikeouts. He accomplished the feat in a 6-5 New York win over the Baltimore Orioles that took 10 innings.

Cole’s 2000th Strikeout

Cole struck out Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic swinging on five pitches to close out the top of the second inning at Yankee Stadium. According to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports, Cole becomes the 87th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to record 2000 strikeouts. Of Cole’s 2000 strikeouts, 734 have been with the Pittsburgh Pirates, 664 have been with the New York Yankees, and 602 have been with the Houston Astros. Cole only had two strikeouts on Tuesday as he had a no decision. He gave up five earned runs in five innings.

Third Fastest in terms of innings pitched

Cole was the third fastest pitcher to reach 2000 strikeouts in terms of innings pitched with 1714 2/3 innings pitched in his career. It took Chris Sale of Lakeland, Florida 1626 innings to reach 2000 strikeouts. He accomplished the feat with the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox. It took Pedro Martinez of Manoguayabo, Dominican Republic 1711 1/3 innings pitched to record 2000 strikeouts in his career. He accomplished the feat with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox.

Third Fastest in terms of games played

Cole is also the third fastest pitcher to reach 2000 strikeouts in terms of games played. He had his 2000th strikeout in his 278th game. It took Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw of Dallas, Texas 277 games to record 2000 strikeouts, and Randy Johnson of Walnut Creek, California 262 games to record 2000 strikeouts. Johnson had his first 2000 strikeouts with the Expos and Seattle Mariners.

2023 MLB Statistics

In 11 games, Cole has a record of five wins and zero losses and an earned run average of 2.53 with the Yankees. In 67 2/3 innings pitched, he has given up 54 hits, 19 earned runs, and 23 walks to go along with 70 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.14.

Third in the American League East

With the win, the Yankees improved to a record of 30 wins and 20 losses. They have the second wildcard spot in the American League.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
