MLB News and Rumors

Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. to miss a month with hamstring strain

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23400544_168396541_lowres-2

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. of Baltimore, Maryland will be out the next month with a left hamstring strain according to Eric He of the Associated Press. This is a significant injury for the Giants, who are trying to get back into contention in the National League West.

How did the injury happen?

Wade Jr. injured his hamstring in the bottom of the fifth inning while having a hard slide into second base on Monday in an 8-4 Giants win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. He hit a line drive to right field with zero out and advanced center fielder Luis Matos of Valera, Venezuela to third base. Matos singled to lead off the inning. Once Wade Jr. went to second base with a double, he was unable to continue, and replaced by Wilmer Flores of Valencia, Venezuela.

Did Wade Jr. come back too soon?

It should be noted that Wade Jr. re-aggravated the hamstring. He had been dealing with some pain in the hamstring over the weekend in the Giants series against the New York Mets. He only had one pinch hit at bat on Saturday in a 7-2 Giants win over the Mets (Wade Jr. singled), and did not play on Sunday in a 4-3 Giants loss to the Mets.

LaMonte Wade Jr. in 2024

In 52 games, Wade is batting .333 with two home runs and 17 runs batted in. During 129 at bats and 166 plate appearances, he scored 22 runs and had 43 hits, six doubles, one stolen base, 33 walks, 55 total bases,  two sacrifice bunts, an on base percentage of .470 and a slugging percentage of .426.

Wade Jr.’s two home runs and two sacrifice flies came in Giants wins. The home runs came in an 11-2 Giants win over the Tampa Bay Rays on April 13, and in a 6-5 Giants win in 10 innings over the Cincinnati Reds on May 12. Wade Jr.’s two sacrifice flies came in a 5-0 Giants win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 18 and in a 3-2 Giants win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 28.

Leading Major League Baseball in On Base Percentage

Wade Jr.’s .470 on base percentage is the best in Major League Baseball. It is 40 percentage points more than Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts of Nashville, Tennessee, who is in second place at .430.

 

 

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors S.F. Giants
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. out for the year with torn ACL

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 27 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Game One-Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals
Red Sox sign right handed pitcher Brad Keller
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 26 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros
Giants sign lefthanded starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 25 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23074956_168396541_lowres-2
Braves sign infielder Joey Wendle
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 25 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23162646_168396541_lowres-2
Orioles trade relief pitcher Mike Baumann to Mariners
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 23 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Oneil Cruz
Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz records two hardest hit baseballs in 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 22 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Rafael Devers
Rafael Devers makes Red Sox franchise history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 21 2024
More News
Arrow to top