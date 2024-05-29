San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. of Baltimore, Maryland will be out the next month with a left hamstring strain according to Eric He of the Associated Press. This is a significant injury for the Giants, who are trying to get back into contention in the National League West.

How did the injury happen?

Wade Jr. injured his hamstring in the bottom of the fifth inning while having a hard slide into second base on Monday in an 8-4 Giants win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. He hit a line drive to right field with zero out and advanced center fielder Luis Matos of Valera, Venezuela to third base. Matos singled to lead off the inning. Once Wade Jr. went to second base with a double, he was unable to continue, and replaced by Wilmer Flores of Valencia, Venezuela.

Did Wade Jr. come back too soon?

It should be noted that Wade Jr. re-aggravated the hamstring. He had been dealing with some pain in the hamstring over the weekend in the Giants series against the New York Mets. He only had one pinch hit at bat on Saturday in a 7-2 Giants win over the Mets (Wade Jr. singled), and did not play on Sunday in a 4-3 Giants loss to the Mets.

LaMonte Wade Jr. in 2024

In 52 games, Wade is batting .333 with two home runs and 17 runs batted in. During 129 at bats and 166 plate appearances, he scored 22 runs and had 43 hits, six doubles, one stolen base, 33 walks, 55 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, an on base percentage of .470 and a slugging percentage of .426.

Wade Jr.’s two home runs and two sacrifice flies came in Giants wins. The home runs came in an 11-2 Giants win over the Tampa Bay Rays on April 13, and in a 6-5 Giants win in 10 innings over the Cincinnati Reds on May 12. Wade Jr.’s two sacrifice flies came in a 5-0 Giants win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 18 and in a 3-2 Giants win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 28.

Leading Major League Baseball in On Base Percentage

Wade Jr.’s .470 on base percentage is the best in Major League Baseball. It is 40 percentage points more than Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts of Nashville, Tennessee, who is in second place at .430.