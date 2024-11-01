Giants name Zack Minasian new general manager

The San Francisco Giants will be naming Zack Minasian as their new general manager on Friday according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The hiring of Zack Minasian is rather significant because Zack’s brother Perry is the current general manager of the Los Angeles Angels, and it is the first time in Major League Baseball history that brothers are active general managers at the same time. Zack has been with the Giants organization since December of 2018. In that time, he was the director of professional scouting, and the vice president of professional scouring,

Significant time with the Milwaukee Brewers

Minasian joined the Milwaukee Brewers in May of 2005, and remained with the Brewers for 14 seasons through to the end of the 2018 MLB season. Among his roles included being the Brewers special advisor of baseball operations, the Brewers director of professional scouting, the Brewers manager of minor league scouting, the Brewers’s personnel coordinator of professional scouting, and the Brewers’s baseball operations assistant. When Minasian was named the Brewers’s professional scouting director, he was only 27 years old , and was the youngest professional scouting director in MLB at the time.

Other Family Connections

Zack’s father was the clubhouse manager for the Texas Rangers. His other brother Calvin is the equipment director and director of clubhouse services for the Atlanta Braves. Zack’s godfather was the late Tommy Lasorda, who won 1599 games as the Los Angeles Dodgers manager from 1976 to 1996. With the heated rivalry that the Dodgers and Giants have had over the years, it is interesting that there is this link.

Who does Minasian take over from?

Minasian takes over from Pete Putila of Carmichaels, Pennsylvania, who was the Giants general manager in 2023 and 2024. On October 1, the Giants fired Putila, and the Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. During the 2024 MLB season, San Francisco finished in fourth place in the National League West with a record of 80 wins and 82 losses.