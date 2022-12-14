Giants sign Carlos Correa and Ross Stripling

The San Francisco Giants were the busiest Major League Baseball team in free agency on Tuesday as they signed shortstop Carlos Correa of Ponce, Puerto Rico to a 13-year deal worth $350 million, and starting pitcher Ross Stripling to a two-year deal worth $25 million. The Giants become the third team Correa has played for as he also has played shortstop with the Houston Astros for seven seasons (2015 to 2021), and one season with the Minnesota Twins (2022). The Giants also became the third team Stripling has played for as he also has been with the Los Angeles Dodgers for five seasons (2016 to 2020), and the Toronto Blue Jays for three seasons (2020 to 2022).

Richest Shortstop Ever

According to Rogers Sportsnet, Correa becomes the richest shortstop in Major League Baseball history in terms of total money in the contract given to one player ($350 million). He is now earning $26.9 million per year. Xander Bogaerts signed a contract worth a total of $280 million last week. In 2008, the New York Yankees signed Alex Rodriguez to a 10-year deal worth $275 million, and then moved him over to third base as shortstop is where Derek Jeter played.

2022 MLB Statistics

Correa, who was the first overall pick by the Astros in the 2012 Major League Baseball Draft, batted .291 with 22 home runs and 64 runs batted in during the 2022 season with the Twins. He also scored 70 runs and had 152 hits, 24 doubles, one triple, 61 walks, 244 total bases, and four sacrifice flies. Correa had an on base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .467.

World Series Champion

Correa won a World Series with the Astros in 2017. Among his other career accolades include being the American League Rookie of the Year with the Astros (2015), a two-time American League All-Star with the Astros (2017 and 2021), the Major League leader in sacrifice flies (11) in 2018, the American League Gold Glove Award winner at shortstop (2021). In 79 postseason games with the Astros, Correa is batting .272 with 18 home runs and 59 runs batted in.

Ross Stripling in 2022

In 2022 while with the Toronto Blue Jays, Stripling had a record of 10 wins and four losses in 32 games with an earned run average of 3.01. In 134 1/3 innings, he gave up 117 hits, 45 earned runs, 12 home runs, and 20 walks. Stripling had 111 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.02. An All-Star with the Dodgers in 2018, Stripling now joins a starting rotation in San Francisco that includes Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, Jakob Junis and Sean Manaea.