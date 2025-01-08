MLB News and Rumors

Giants sign starting pitcher Justin Verlander

Jeremy Freeborn
Justin Verlander, Astros Set To Part Ways After AL Cy Young Award Win

The San Francisco Giants have signed starting pitcher Justin Verlander of Manakin Sabot, Virginia. The terms of the contract are for one year and $15 million according to George Bissell of NBC Sports.

Tough 2025 MLB season

Verlander had a record of five wins and six losses with an earned run average of 5.48. He gave up 98 hits in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

Fourth Major League Baseball team

The Giants are Verlander’s fourth Major League Baseball franchise. He has previously played 13 seasons with the Detroit Tigers (2005 to 2017), seven seasons with the Houston Astros (2017 to 2020, 2022 to 2024), and one season with the New York Mets (2023).

Season Leader

Verlander has led the American League and Major League Baseball in several statistical categories. He has led the Major Leagues in wins thrice (19 in 2009 and 24 in 2011 with Detroit, and 21 with Houston in 2022), earned run average (1.75 in 2022), complete games (six in 2012 with Detroit), shutouts (one with Houston in 2018), strikeouts (269 in 2009, 250 in 2011, and 239 in 2012), and WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) four times (0.92 in 2011, 0.90 in 2018, 0.80 with Houston in 2019, 0.83 with Houston in 2022). Verlander has led the American League in wins (18 in 2022), earned run average (2.40 in 2011), strikeouts twice (254 with Detroit in 2016, and 290 in 2018), WHIP (1.00 with Detroit in 2016).

Accolades

Verlander won the American League Rookie of the Year with the Tigers in 2006, and was the American League Most Valuable Player in 2011. He was also the American League Cy Young Award winner in 2011, 2019 and 2022. Verlander is a nine-time All-Star (2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 with Detroit, and 2018, 2019 and 2022 with Houston), 2017 American League Championship Series Most Valuable Player, and two-time World Series winner with the Astros (2017 and 2022).

Second Overall Pick

Verlander was the second player selected in the 2004 MLB Draft. The only player selected ahead of Verlander 21 years ago was shortstop Matt Bush of San Diego, California by the San Diego Padres. Bush later became a pitcher, but nowhere near the pitcher Verlander has ever been.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
