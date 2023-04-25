Giants trade relief pitcher Sam Long to the Athletics

The San Francisco Giants traded left-handed relief pitcher Sam Long of Fair Oaks, California to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday for cash considerations according to Mark Polishuk of mlbtraderumors.com. The Athletics will be Long’s second Major League Baseball team after playing the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Giants. Long had not pitched for the Giants so far this season. He was designated for assignment on April 19.

2022 MLB Regular Season Statistics

Long had a record of one win and three losses with an earned run average of 3.61 with the Giants in 2022. During 28 games (22 relief appearances and six starts), he pitched in 42 1/3 innings pitched, and gave up 39 hits, 17 earned runs, 14 walks, and eight home runs, to go along with 33 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.25. Long’s save during the 2022 Major League Baseball season came in a 7-5 Giants win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 6, and his win during the 2022 Major League Baseball season came in an 8-5 Giants win over the Milwaukee Brewers on July 15.

Career Statistics

In 2021 and 2022, Long had a record of three wins and four losses in 40 games (11 starts and 29 relief appearances) with an earned run average of 4.55. During 83 innings pitched, he gave up 76 hits, 42 earned runs, 13 home runs, and 29 walks to go along with 71 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.27. Long’s other two Major League Baseball wins came on June 20, 2021 in an 11-2 Giants win over the Philadelphia Phillies and on August 24, 2021 in an 8-0 Giants win over the New York Mets.

Second trade between Athletics and Giants in one week

Last week, the Athletics traded centerfielder Cal Stevenson of Fremont, California to the Giants for cash. Stevenson was then sent down to the Sacramento River Cats. He has only batted .167 with one run batted in during 60 Major League at bats in 2022. Stevenson not only lacked consistency, but power too as he had zero home runs.