Giants trade reliever Mauricio Llovera to Red Sox

The San Francisco Giants have traded right handed relief pitcher Mauricio Llovera of El Tigre, Venezuela to the Boston Red Sox for minor leaguer right handed pitcher Marques Johnson of San Jose, California. The Red Sox are the third team Llovera has played for following two seasons each with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants. Llovera was with the Phillies during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and Giants during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

2023 MLB Statistics

Llovera pitched in five games for the Giants in 2023, and had a record of one win and zero losses with an earned run average of 1.69 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.13. In 5 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up four hits, one earned run, and two walks, to go along with five strikeouts and one wild pitch. The earned run happened to be a home run, and came off the bat of Cincinnati Reds rookie third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand in an 11-10 Giants loss to the Reds on July 18. The home run came on a day where 12 teams in Major League Baseball scored a minimum of 10 runs in a game.

Win in 2023

Llovera’s win came in a 6-4 Giants win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 14. In 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one walk in three batters faced. When Llovera faced his last batter, the Giants were trailing the Pirates 4-3. Then San Francisco scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 6-4 lead, and give Llovera the win.

Struggles in his career

Even though Llovera has an earned run average of 1.69 this season, he has a career earned run average of 6.14. In his first season with the Phillies, Llovera gave up four earned runs in one inning for an earned run average of 36.00. That poor performance came in a 14-1 Phillies loss to the New York Mets on September 6, 2020.

In the Playoff Hunt

The Red Sox are at 55 wins and 47 losses. However, they are only one game and a half back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wildcard spot in the American League.