Grant Dawson Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Garrett Kerman
MMA: UFC Fight Island

The UFC returns from a week-long hiatus to a stacked UFC Vegas 80 event that is live at the UFC Apex. We have a lightweight main event fight between two surging contenders in the division Grant Dawson and Bobby Green. Dawson has been streaking winning 11 of his last 12 fights with one of those being a draw as he comes into his first UFC main event fight of his career. Meanwhile, this is Green’s second main event fight, and is coming off of a beatdown of Tony Ferguson where he submitted him in the third round. A win from either fighter will propel them into the top-15 rankings as they move closer to a potential title shot in the future.

In Dawson’s last fight, he won by unanimous decision dominating Damir Ismagulov with his grappling for the entire 15 minutes. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $48,000 with a promotional bonus and win bonus he walked away with an estimated $102,000

Grant Dawson’s Net Worth

Grant Dawson hasn’t been in the UFC for a long time and he has made an estimated $123,800 during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $250k.

Grant Dawson has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2014 and cut his cloth on the Kansas City regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2019.

Grant Dawson’s UFC Record

Grant Dawson holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 20-1-1 which includes 4 wins by knockout and 13 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 8-0-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 80.

Grant Dawson’s Next Fight

Grant Dawson will fight a long-time lightweight contender Bobby Green in a 5-round main event this Saturday at UFC Vegas 80. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Grant Dawson (-425) making him the heavy favorite in this matchup.

Grant Dawson’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Grant Dawson fights out of Coconut Creek, Florida but is originally from Stromsburg, Nebraska.

Grant Dawson is currently married to his wife Elle Dawson.

  • Age: 29
  • Born: Stromsburg, Nebraska
  • Height: 5’10″
  • Weight: 155 pounds
  • Reach: 72″
  • Coach/Trainer: Mike Brown

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis.
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis.
