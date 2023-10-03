The UFC returns from a week-long hiatus to a stacked UFC Vegas 80 event that is live at the UFC Apex. We have a lightweight main event fight between two surging contenders in the division Grant Dawson and Bobby Green. Dawson has been streaking winning 11 of his last 12 fights with one of those being a draw as he comes into his first UFC main event fight of his career. Meanwhile, this is Green’s second main event fight and is coming off of a beatdown of Tony Ferguson where he submitted him in the third round. A win from either fighter will propel them into the top-15 rankings as they move closer to a potential title shot in the future.

In the co-main event, we have a middleweight scrap between surging prospect Joe Pyfer and UFC veteran Abdual Razak Alhassan which should be an absolute banger of a fight. Pyfer is the winner of four straight fights with two of those coming in the UFC as he continues his torrid run against his stiffest competition to date this weekend Abdul Razak Alhassan knocked out Claudio Ribeiro in his last fight and has won two of his last three fights since moving up to middleweight. Both Pyfer and Alhassan are looking for that signature win to catapult them up the rankings in the UFC middleweight division.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Grant Dawson is set to earn his biggest payday yet

Grant Dawson is set to take on Bobby Green in his first-ever main-event fight for the UFC. He is currently riding an 11-fight win streak as he looks to make it 12 in a row against his toughest competitor to date Bobby Green. Green, however, is in his best form as he obliterated former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in his last fight. Each one of these fighters will be making hefty paydays in this weekend’s main event and a win over one another should put them right into the top 15 as they attempt to climb the lightweight rankings.

UFC Vegas 80 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegas 80 event in Las Vegas, NV

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.4 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 80.

Headlining the main event, are Grant Dawson and Bobby Green.

Dawson and Green are expected to be the highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 80. The UFC lightweight contenders are set to earn a guaranteed payout of $256,000 this weekend.

Alex Morono ($106,000), Drew Dober ($106,000), and Ion Cutelaba ($101,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 80 this weekend.

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 80 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Grant Dawson $250,000 $6,000 $256,000 Bobby Green $250,000 $6,000 $256,000 Joe Pyfer $28,000 $4,500 $32,500 Abdul Razak Alhassan $44,000 $11,000 $55,000 Alex Morono $90,000 $16,000 $106,000 Joaquin Buckley $80,000 $11,000 $91,000 Drew Dober $85,000 $21,000 $106,000 Ricky Glenn $50,000 $6,000 $56,000 Phillipe Lins $36,000 $6,000 $42,000 Ion Cutelaba $85,000 $16,000 $101,000 Bill Algeo $44,000 $6,000 $50,000 Alexander Hernandez $85,000 $11,000 $96,000 Karolina Kowalkiewicz $60,000 $16,000 $66,000 Diana Belbita $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Chris Gutierrez $75,000 $11,000 $86,000 Montel Jackson $75,000 $6,000 $81,000 Johnny Munoz Jr. $24,000 $6,000 $30,000 Aoriqileng $24,000 $6,000 $30,000 Kanako Murata $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Vanessa Demopoulos $28,000 $6,000 $34,000 Nate Maness $28,000 $6,000 $34,000 Mateus Mendonca $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Montana De La Rosa $22,000 $11,000 $33,000 JJ Aldrich $40,000 $11,000 $51,000

UFC Vegas 80 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $207,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 80.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

