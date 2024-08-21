MLB News and Rumors

Guardians beat Yankees 9-5 in baseball's longest game of 2024

Jeremy Freeborn
With the recent changes Major League Baseball has made to speed up the game, once in a while you still get marathons. On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, in a battle of first place teams in the American League, the Cleveland Guardians defeated the New York Yankees 9-5 in a game that went into 12 innings. The game lasted four hours and five minutes and was the longest game in terms of time in the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season according to James Atwood of SB Nation.

Who shined for the Guardians?

The Guardians offensive star was shortstop Brayan Rocchio of Caracas, Venezuela. Rocchio hit his sixth home run of the season, and led the Guardians with three hits. The home run put the Guardians up 3-2 at the time.

The other big hit for the Guardians came in the top of the 12th inning. That is when designated hitter David Fry of Irving, Texas had a bases loaded triple to put the Guardians up 8-3. The one out triple scored left fielder Steven Kwan of Los Gatos, California, third baseman Jose Ramirez of Bani, Dominican Republic and center fielder Tyler Freeman of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Tim Herrin gets the win

Guardians starting pitcher Tim Herrin of Munster, Indiana picked up the victory for Cleveland. He pitched to four batters in the 11th inning, and only threw eight pitches of which seven were strikes. Herrin had one walk and one strikeout.

Herrin has a perfect record of five wins and zero losses for the Guardians in 2024. In 58 games, and 51 innings pitched, he has given up 27 hits, 12 earned runs, one home run, and 23 walks, to go along with 50 strikeouts, an earned run average of 2.12 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.98. It has been a massive improvement for Herrin this season as in his 2023 rookie season, Herrin had an earned run average of 5.53 and a WHIP of 1.48.

MLB Standings

With the win, the Guardians improved to a record of 73 wins and 52 losses. They lead the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals by three and a half games in the American League Central. Meanwhile in the American League East, the Yankees fell out of first place. The Baltimore Orioles are now the AL East leaders after a 9-5 win over the New York Mets. The Yankees are half a game back at 73 wins and 53 losses.

 

