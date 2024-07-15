MLB News and Rumors

Guardians select Australian second baseman Travis Bazzana first in 2024 MLB Draft

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23530134_168396541_lowres-2

The first round of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft took place on Sunday evening from Fort Worth, Texas. For the first time ever an Australian was selected first overall, as the Cleveland Guardians picked second baseman Travis Bazzana of Hornsby, Australia with the number one pick. Remarkably, Bazzana is only the second player ever born outside the United States selected first overall. The first player was shortstop Carlos Correa of Ponce, Puerto Rico, who was selected first overall by the Houston Astros in 2012 out of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy.

Who does Bazzana play for?

Bazzana is currently playing in the Pac-12 Conference with the Oregon State University Beavers. In 60 games, 214 at bats, and 296 plate appearances, he has scored 84 runs, and had 87 hits, 16 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs, 66 runs batted in, 16 stolen bases, 76 walks, 195 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .568, and a slugging percentage of .911.

Two Australians in MLB

There are currently two Australians who played Major League Baseball in 2024. They are second baseman Curtis Mead and relief pitcher Jack O’Loughlin. Both Mead and O’Loughlin are from Adelaide. Mead is with the Tampa Bay Rays, and O’Loughin is with the Oakland Athletics.

How did the Guardians get the first overall pick?

Cleveland won the Draft Lottery in remarkable fashion on December 5, 2023 during the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings in Nashville, Tennessee. The Guardians only had a two percent chance of winning the lottery, and the ninth best chance of getting the first overall pick.

Australian First Overall Picks in the NBA

Twice before an Australian has been selected first overall in the NBA. In 2005, the Milwaukee Bucks selected center Andrew Bogut of Melbourne first out of the University of Utah, and in 2016, the Philadelphia 76ers selected point guard Ben Simmons of Melbourne first overall out of Louisiana State University.

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Guardians MLB Draft MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23530134_168396541_lowres-2

Guardians select Australian second baseman Travis Bazzana first in 2024 MLB Draft

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2min
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23650245_168396541_lowres-2
Nationals trade reliever Hunter Harvey to the Royals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May out for the year with esophageal surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22993956_168396541_lowres-2
Reds acquire Austin Slater due to Nick Martini injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 11 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22506369 (1)
Ben Rice and Will Smith go on historic home run streaks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 7 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23692908_168396541_lowres-2
Twins 3B Jose Miranda ties MLB record with 12 straight hits
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 7 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Bryan Reynolds Wants Off The Ship In Pittsburgh
Pirates tie franchise record for most home runs in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 6 2024
More News
Arrow to top