Guardians sign relief pitcher Paul Sewald

The Cleveland Guardians have signed relief pitcher Paul Sewald of Las Vegas, Nevada to a one-year deal according to Steve Adams and Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. This up coming season under the terms of the deal, Sewald is guaranteed to make $7 million, with the opportunity to make $500,000 more based on the number of appearances he makes.

Fourth Major League Baseball franchise

Sewald is joining his fourth Major League Baseball team. He previously pitched four seasons with the New York Mets (2017 to 2020), three seasons with the Seattle Mariners (2021 to 2023), and the last two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2023 to 2024).

2024 MLB Statistics

Sewald pitched in 42 games and had a record of one win and two losses with an earned run average of 4.31. During 39 2/3 innings pitched, Sewald gave up 35 hits, 19 earned runs, six home runs and 10 walks, to go along with 43 strikeouts, 16 saves, one hold, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.13.

Inside Look at the 2024 Win

Sewald got the victory in a 6-5 Diamondbacks win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 4. He pitched to four batters. Of the nine pitches Sewald through, eight were strikes and one was a ball. Sewald pitched one complete inning, gave up one hit, and had one strikeout.

Inside Look at the 2024 Hold

Sewald got the hold in a 5-4 Diamondbacks win over the Washington Nationals on July 31. He pitched one third of an inning and gave up two earned runs, one hit and three walks. The single out was a ground out.

Father and brother drafted

Paul’s father and brother both played baseball at a high level. Paul’s father Mark was a pitcher who was drafted in the 16th round of the 1979 Major League Baseball Draft by the Boston Red Sox. Paul’s brother Johnny was drafted as an outfielder in the 14th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.