Guardians trade relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki to Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians were involved in a baseball trade on Friday. According to Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumors.com, Cleveland traded relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki of Queens, New York to the Pirates for cash.

Fourth Major League Baseball team

Since 2022, Strzelecki has played for three Major League Baseball franchises. He was with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022 and 2023, the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023, and the Guardians in 2024.

2024 MLB Statistics with the Guardians

Strzelecki had a record of zero wins and zero losses in 10 games. He also pitched 11 2/3 innings, and gave up 11 hits, three earned runs, one home run, and three walks, to go along with nine strikeouts, one hold, with an earned run average of 2.31 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.20.

Strzelecki’s hołd in 2024

Strzelecki’s hołd came in a 9-8 Guardians win over the Chicago Cubs on August 12. He pitched two thirds of an inning, and gave up one earned run and one walk, to go along with one strikeout. Interestingly, it was the final game Strzelecki pitched for the Guardians in 2024.

Who homered off of Strzelecki this past season?

The one MLB player who homered off of Strzelecki in 2024 was Detroit Tigers second baseman Colt Keith of Zanesville, Ohio. He accomplished the feat in an 8-2 Tigers win over the Guardians on July 22. At the time, the Tigers took an 8-1 lead in the top of the ninth inning.

Strzelecki’s career statistics

Strzelecki has a career record of five wins and six losses in 77 games. During 83 2/3 innings pitched, he has a record of five wins and six losses with an earned run average of 1.22. Strzelecki gave up 72 hits, 32 earned runs, six home runs, and 30 walks, to go along with 86 strikeouts, one save, 19 holds and a WHIP of 1.22.

Strzelecki’s lone MLB save

Strzelecki’s lone MLB save came on October 4, 2022 in a 4-0 Brewers win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He pitched one perfect inning and had one fly out and two ground ball outs.