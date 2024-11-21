Guardians trade reliever Eli Morgan to Cubs

There was a Major League Baseball trade on Wednesday. According to Steve Adams of mlbtraderumors.com, the Cleveland Guardians traded relief pitcher Eli Morgan of Rancho Palos Verdes, California to the Chicago Cubs for outfield prospect Alfonsin Rosario of Lexington, South Carolina.

Eli Morgan in 2024

This past season, Morgan pitched in 32 games and had a record of three wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 1.93. In 42 innings pitched, he gave up 30 hits, and nine earned runs, four earned runs, and 11 walks, to go along with 34 strikeouts, three holds, an a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.98.

Who did Morgan beat in 2024?

Morgan picked up his first win of the season on April 10 in a 7-6 Guardians win over the Chicago White Sox. He gave up an unearned run in the top of the 10th inning, to go along with two strikeouts. Morgan’s second win came on August 28 in a 7-5 Guardians win over the Kansas City Royals. Morgan threw an inning and a third, and had two strikeouts and gave up one hit. Morgan’s third win came on September 19 in a 3-2 Guardians win over the Minnesota Twins. Morgan threw a scoreless inning even though he had one walk and hit one batter.

Morgan’s three holds in 2024

Morgan’s first hold this past season came on March 29 in a 6-4 Guardians win over the Oakland Athletics. He pitched a perfect sixth inning in recording two fly outs and one ground out. Morgan’s second hold this past season came on September 10 in a 5-0 Guardians win over the White Sox. He pitched an inning and two thirds, and gave up one walk and one hit, to go along with one strikeout. Morgan’s third hold this past season came on September 25 in a 5-2 Guardians win over the Cincinnati Reds. In the all-Ohio battle, Morgan had two strikeouts in two innings, as he pitched the fifth and sixth innings.

Morgan’s only career save

Morgan’s only Major League Baseball save came on April 3, 2023. Morgan gave up an unearned run and one hit, to go along with one strikeout in a 12-11 Guardians win over the Oakland Athletics.