Gunnar Henderson Is Unanimous Selection For 2023 AL Rookie Of The Year, Fourth Oriole In 46 Years

Gunnar Henderson

The Baltimore Orioles have their fourth AL Rookie of the Year in 46 years.

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson won the 2023 honor and was the unanimous selection which is a first in Orioles history.

Henderson joins three former Orioles in winning this honor since 1977, and two of them are World Series Champions and Hall of Famers.

They are:

1. Gregg Olson, 1989

It has been a long drought for the Orioles since pitcher Gregg Olson received the award in 1989.

Olson joined another former young Orioles pitcher turned broadcaster Ben McDonald in congratulating Henderson.

2. Cal Ripken Jr., 1982

1982 Rookie of the Year Cal Ripken Jr. appeared on the MLB broadcast after Henderson’s name was called for the award.

3. Eddie Murray, 1977

Eddie Murray won the award in 1977.

Both Murray and Ripken are members of the MLB Hall of Fame.

Congratulations Gunnar Henderson on joining an elite list of Orioles players.

