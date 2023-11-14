The Baltimore Orioles have their fourth AL Rookie of the Year in 46 years.

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson won the 2023 honor and was the unanimous selection which is a first in Orioles history.

Gunnar Henderson was unanimously voted the American League Rookie of the Year, becoming the Orioles’ first winner since 1989. With Henderson’s win coming after the former top prospect spent all year in the majors, the Orioles receive an extra draft pick after 2024’s first round. — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) November 13, 2023

The 2023 Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year Award winner is Gunnar Henderson of the @Orioles! pic.twitter.com/rEcM84OKwK — MLB (@MLB) November 13, 2023

UNANIMOUS! 2023 AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson reacts to winning the award, then has a chance to speak with The Iron Man, Cal Ripken Jr. pic.twitter.com/j4ne3Nvfba — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 13, 2023

Henderson joins three former Orioles in winning this honor since 1977, and two of them are World Series Champions and Hall of Famers.

They are:

1. Gregg Olson, 1989

It has been a long drought for the Orioles since pitcher Gregg Olson received the award in 1989.

Olson joined another former young Orioles pitcher turned broadcaster Ben McDonald in congratulating Henderson.

2. Cal Ripken Jr., 1982

1982 Rookie of the Year Cal Ripken Jr. appeared on the MLB broadcast after Henderson’s name was called for the award.

Congratulations, Gunnar on being named the 2023 Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year! What a cool moment, I was happy to be a part of it. @Orioles @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/ibcJXliohH — Cal Ripken, Jr. (@CalRipkenJr) November 13, 2023

3. Eddie Murray, 1977

Eddie Murray won the award in 1977.

Both Murray and Ripken are members of the MLB Hall of Fame.

Gunnar Henderson generously donated the @Orioles jersey from the final regular season game of his Rookie of the Year campaign. He now shares an honor with Hall of Famers Eddie Murray (1977) and Cal Ripken Jr. (1982). 📸 Doug McWilliams/National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum pic.twitter.com/y6EFrqYtUI — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 14, 2023

Congratulations Gunnar Henderson on joining an elite list of Orioles players.

The Orioles/Browns have had 8 ROY winners: 2023 Gunnar Henderson

1989 Gregg Olson

1982 Cal Ripken Jr.

1977 Eddie Murray

1973 Al Bumbry

1965 Curt Blefary

1960 Ron Hansen

1949 Roy Sievers https://t.co/oQ7U3ACReG — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) November 13, 2023