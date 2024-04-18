Hall of Fame Manager Whitey Herzog passes away at age 92

Major League Baseball Hall of Fame Manager Whitey Herzog of New Athens, Illinois passed away on Monday at the age of 92 according to Patrick Andres of Sports Illustrated. Herzog spent 18 seasons managing Major League Baseball. He was with the Texas Rangers in 1973, the California Angels in 1974, the Kansas City Royals from 1975 to 1979, and the St. Louis Cardinals from 1980 to 1990.

Major League Record and Accolades

In 2409 regular season games, Herzog had a record of 1281 wins and 1125 losses, with a winning percentage of .532. Twice Herzog reached the century mark in total wins for a single reason. He had a career high 102 wins with the Kansas City Royals in 1977, and 101 wins with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1985.

Three straight seasons from 1976 to 1978, the Royals won the American League West with Herzog in charge. In 1976 and 1977, the Royals lost in five games to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. In 1978, the Royals lost in four games to the Yankees in the ALCS. In 1976 and 1977, Herzog lost to Yankees manager Billy Martin of Johnson City, New York, and in 1978, Herzog lost to Yankees manager Bob Lemon of San Bernardino, California.

While with the Cardinals, Herzog guided St. Louis to a 1982 World Series title. The Cardinals won the National League East with a record of 92 wins and 70 losses. They then swept the Atlanta Braves in three games in the National League Championship Series, and then beat the Milwaukee Brewers in seven games to win the World Series. Herzog won two more National League pennants. In 1985, the Cardinals lost to the Kansas City Royals in the World Series, and in 1987, the Cardinals lost to the Minnesota Twins in the World Series.

Herzog as a Player

From 1956 to 1963, Herzog was an outfielder and first baseman in Major League Baseball. He was with the Washington Nationals, the Washington Senators, Kansas City Athletics, Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers. Herzog batted .257 with 25 home runs and 172 runs batted in.