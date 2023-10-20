Hall Of Famer Boris Becker To Coach Holger Rune

55-year-old Boris Becker, the six-time Grand Slam Champion and former No. 1 player from Germany will be coaching Danish player Holger Rune for the rest of the year.

🚨 🎾 Boris Becker CONFIRMED as Holger Rune’s new coach, will start working together from Basel onwards. 🇩🇪 Becker: “Holger has always interested me because he stands on the tennis court with so much commitment and temperament” Source: Eurosport Podcast 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/lvXv0HfZmA — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) October 19, 2023

Becker did the majority of his winning in his teens and early twenties so he can guide Rune who is at the beginning of his career.

20-year-old Rune is ranked No. 6 but has dealt with a serious back injury that hindered his progress later in the season.

He won one title this year on clay at the BMW Open in Munich in April.

Last year Holger Rune requested Munich Open for a wildcard and promised them that he will not let down. Holger repays their faith with back to back titles. 51 weeks ago he was outside top 50 now he’s world number 7 with a masters title to his name. pic.twitter.com/29JpmqQ3zg — Raghav (@raghavv_01) April 23, 2023

Becker coached Novak Djokovic from 2014-2016, and it was a successful partnership.

During that time, Djokovic won six Grand Slams and 14 Masters 1000 titles.

It is unclear if the plan is for this arrangement to continue into 2024.

The 2023 season is winding down, and it could be a trial.

It is worth noting that Becker is banned from the United Kingdom due to legal issues.

That means he would not be able to coach Rune courtside at Wimbledon in 2024 if they continue to work together.

This will be a partnership to watch because Rune has so much potential.

Becker is his second coach; Lars Christensen was his first.

Holger Rune practicing with coach Lars Christensen #Wimbledon 📸: Clive Brunskill | Getty pic.twitter.com/mpjyxwTj4b — Holger Rune News (@running_rune) July 1, 2023

