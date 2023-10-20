Tennis News and Rumors

Hall Of Famer Boris Becker To Coach Holger Rune

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Boris Becker Holger Rune

55-year-old Boris Becker, the six-time Grand Slam Champion and former No. 1 player from Germany will be coaching Danish player Holger Rune for the rest of the year.

Becker did the majority of his winning in his teens and early twenties so he can guide Rune who is at the beginning of his career.

20-year-old Rune is ranked No. 6 but has dealt with a serious back injury that hindered his progress later in the season.

He won one title this year on clay at the BMW Open in Munich in April.

Becker coached Novak Djokovic from 2014-2016, and it was a successful partnership.

During that time, Djokovic won six Grand Slams and 14 Masters 1000 titles.

It is unclear if the plan is for this arrangement to continue into 2024.

The 2023 season is winding down, and it could be a trial.

It is worth noting that Becker is banned from the United Kingdom due to legal issues.

That means he would not be able to coach Rune courtside at Wimbledon in 2024 if they continue to work together.

This will be a partnership to watch because Rune has so much potential.

Becker is his second coach; Lars Christensen was his first.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton Defeats Tommy Paul, Reaches 2nd Career ATP Semifinal

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tommy Paul Ben Shelton
Tommy Paul And Ben Shelton Will Meet In Japan Open Quarterfinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Leylah Fernandez
Canadian Leylah Fernandez Wins Hong Kong Open, 1st Title In 19 Months
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula, Whose Mother Is Korean, Wins 2023 Korean Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
2015 China Open - Day 5
Former WTA World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza Has No Intention Of Returning From Extended Break From Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 13 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Sebastian Korda
Sebastian Korda Defeated Ben Shelton In Shanghai Masters Quarterfinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 12 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Ben Shelton Sebastian Korda
Ben Shelton Faces Sebastian Korda In Thursday’s All-American Shanghai Masters Quarterfinal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top