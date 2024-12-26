The Christmas holiday season is expected to be a time of festivities, joy and cheer. However, that is not always the case. Over the last month it has been reported that Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg of Spokane, Washington has resumed cancer treatment according to Jordan Bastian of mlb.com, and that Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss of Rand, West Virginia has been diagnosed with gastrointestinal cancer according to Ian Ingram of Medpage Today. For Moss, there was a cancerous tumour found between his pancreas and liver.

For Sandberg, he initially had prostate cancer in January. According to the Associated Press, he stated in August that he was cancer free after chemotherapy and cancer treatments. Now the cancer has spread to other organs, and Sandberg is undergoing intense procedures with the hope he will try to beat cancer a second time.

The concerns of Moss are on the thoughts of the Minnesota Vikings organization. After Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson of Saint Rose, Louisiana caught a seven yard touchdown pass from Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold of Capistrano Beach, California on December 16 in a 30-12 Minnesota win over the Chicago Bears, Moss shouted out, “We love you Randy.”

Randy Moss

Moss played 14 seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriotis, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five times with the Vikings and once with the Patriots. Five times Moss led the NFL in touchdown catches in a single season, and he had 156 in his career. With the Vikings, Moss was the Associated Press Rookie of the Year in 1998.

Ryne Sandberg

Sandberg played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball at second base from 1981 to 1997 with the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs. Three times Sandberg led MLB in runs scored, once in home runs, once in triples, and once in total bases. In 1984, Sandberg was named the National League Most Valuable Player.