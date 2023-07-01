MLB News and Rumors

Happy Bobby Bonilla Day!

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
bobby bonilla

When the calendar turns to July, it is once again that time of year to celebrate Bobby Bonilla Day.

On July 1, Bonilla will again be paid $1,193,248.20 by the New York Mets as part of his buyout deal.

Bonilla retired over 20 years ago.

However, he still gets an annual paycheck through 2035.

Bonilla, 60, has the ultimate retirement package.

Hats off to his agent or whoever negotiated this deal with the Mets commemorated each year as Happy Bobby Bonilla Day.

Bobby Bonilla’s Sweet Deal

The $6 million buyout deal was negotiated on a deferred basis over a 25-year period from 2011 to 2035 with 8% interest tacked on.

It is valued at $29.8 million.

Though deferred payments are not uncommon and Ken Griffey Jr. has a similar deal that was negotiated to keep him financially sound in retirement, it is Bonilla and the New York Mets who grab annual headlines with this deal.

MLB News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
