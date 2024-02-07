First-round QBs boast a 6-2 playoff record against last-round picks, with Brock Purdy responsible for the latter’s wins.

Excluding Purdy’s stats, first-rounders eclipse last-round QBs in all major performance metrics.

Purdy has outperformed first-round playoff QBs in yards, interceptions, and ratings.

Results of First Round QB Picks vs. Last Round QB Picks in NFL Playoffs

Below is a list of the results of first round quarterbacks who have taken on last round quarterbacks in the NFL Playoffs:

1998 AFC Divisional Round: Broncos vs. Chiefs – Score: 14-10 Broncos QB John Elway (1st Rd) Chiefs QB Elvis Grbac (Last Rd)

2000 AFC Wild Card: Ravens vs. Broncos – Score: 21-3 Ravens QB Trent Dilfer (1st Rd) Broncos QB Gus Frerotte (Last Rd)

2003 AFC Divisional: Colts vs. Chiefs – Score: 38 -31 Colts QB Peyton Manning (1st Rd) Chiefs QB Trent Green (Last Rd)

2006 AFC Wild Card: Colts vs. Chiefs – Score: 23-8 Colts QB Peyton Manning (1st Rd) Chiefs QB Trent Green (Last Rd)

2010 AFC Wild Card: Ravens vs. Chiefs – Score: 30-7 Ravens QB Joe Flacco (1st Rd) Chiefs QB Matt Cassell (Last Rd)

2022 AFC Wild Card: Bills vs. Dolphins – Score: 34-31 Bills QB Josh Allen (1st Rd) Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson (Last Rd)

2023 NFC Divisional Round: Packers vs. 49ers – Score: 21-24 Packers QB Jordan Love (1st Rd) 49ers QB Brock Purdy (Last Rd)

2023 NFC Championship: Lions vs. 49ers – Score: 31-34 Lions QB Jared Goff (1st Rd) 49ers QB Brock Purdy (Last Rd)



*Winning QBs listed in bold.

Average Results of Games Involving First Round QBs vs. Last Round QBs

Averages Without Brock Purdy

First-Round QB vs. Last-Round QB Stats: Score: 26.67 vs. 15 Passing Yards: 248.17 vs. 189 Touchdowns: 1.67 vs. 0.67 Interceptions: 0.83 vs. 1.33 Quarterback Rating: 103.43 vs. 57.47



Brock Purdy Averages

Brock Purdy’s Stats as Last-Round QB: Score: 26 vs. 29 (Brock Purdy +14 vs. average) Passing Yards: 233.5 vs. 259.5 (Brock Purdy +70.5 vs. average) Touchdowns: 1.5 vs. 1 (Brock Purdy +0.33 vs. average) Interceptions: 1 vs. 0.5 (Brock Purdy -0.83 vs. average) Quarterback Rating: 80.6 vs. 87.85 (Brock Purdy +30.38 vs. average)



In the high-stakes arena of NFL playoffs, the pedigree of a first-round quarterback often spells success. However, the recent 49ers playoff run bucks this trend, with late-round draft pick Brock Purdy challenging the status quo. This shift raises the question: can end-of-draft selections outshine their high-draft counterparts on the field?

Last Round QBs Typically Struggle vs First Round Picks

Historically, first-round QBs have enjoyed a 6-2 advantage over those picked in the last round when it comes to playoffs. This statistic illuminates the premium placed on quarterbacks expected to lead franchises.

However, the fact that Brock Purdy accounts for both wins by last-round QBs indicates a potential shift in the draft value paradigm.

First Round QBs Dominate vs. Last Round Picks

A deeper dive into the numbers reveals a clear dominance by first-round QBs—they’ve outscored last-round QBs by an average of 26.67 to 15 and have thrown for more yards (248.17 to 189 on average).

Furthermore, they’ve managed to keep turnovers lower, with 0.83 interceptions on average compared to 1.33 for last-round QBs, and hold a commanding lead in QB rating (103.43 to 57.47).

Brock Purdy Bucking the Trend?

Brock Purdy’s emergence paints a new picture. In direct competition with first-round QBs, Purdy threw for more yards (259.5 vs. 233.5), had fewer interceptions (0.5 vs. 1), and achieved a higher quarterback rating (87.85 vs. 80.6).

These figures suggest that the right last-round QB can not only compete but also excel against top-drafted talent.

TSD Commentary



“The latest playoffs have been a revelation in terms of quarterback draft value,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at TheSportsDaily. “Brock Purdy’s performance has turned heads and shattered long-standing perceptions.

“It seems to show that talent can emerge from any draft position. While first-round QBs typically carry teams deeper into the playoffs, Purdy’s success challenges scouts to look beyond the first day of the draft. It could very well influence future drafting strategies and the way we evaluate quarterback talent.”