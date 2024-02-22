Research Features

Interview with Women’s World Champion curler Rachel Homan

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Rachel Homan

We are now on the sixth day of the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, and one of the biggest stories to date is the fact that Rachel Homan of Ottawa, Ontario, the 2017 Women’s World Championship winner, has a perfect record of six wins and zero losses. Over the last 24 hours she has beaten Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones, the 2018 Women’s World Curling Championship winner, 7-5, and Vancouver’s Clancy Grandy, the British Columbia champion, 10-3. In Wednesday’s win over Grandy, Homan shot 100%.

Q: In the 10-3 win over British Columbia, your team had a huge five-ender. Possibly discuss the fourth end.

A: “We were making some big shots and getting the angles just right. They came up short for a couple and we were able to put some pressure on them. We did give them a small port, where they were close to making a draw though and cutting us down. The five points were a big turning point.”

Q: Curling is all about momentum. Last night you beat Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones. Did you feel that your win against Jones gave you momentum against Grandy?

A: “Playing Jen, you always know it is going to be a great game. Obviously it was really nice and important to be on the winning side of that game last night. It keeps us in control of our future. We have the evening off today and two big games tomorrow.”

Q: Prior to the game, Sarah Wilkes was leading the tournament among leads at 91%. Maybe talk about the impact in the tournament that she has had.

A: “I am shocked. She is phenomenal. She is a phenomenal sweeper, and phenomenal with her draw weight. She has had to manage some tough rocks this week and she has played better than I have. She has stood on her head, played amazing, taken some of my rocks and putting them in the right spot.”

Q: Tell me about the chemistry you are developing with third Tracy Fleury. Both of you have a wealth of experience as a skip. How are the two of you doing uniting as a skip and third at this time?

A: “Overtime it takes time to develop that communication and what you want to hear, and getting that dynamic in the house. She is just so positive. She is always so awesome to have in the house, and to talk about options. She always has confidence in me to making the shot, so it gives me the confidence and green light to make what I feel like I can make. It is a great dynamic, and she is an awesome addition. She is easy to talk to, and get information back and forth.”

 

 

 

Topics  
News Research Features Sports
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Research Features

Research Features
Selena Sturmay

Interview with Alberta Curling Champion Selena Sturmay

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 20 2024
Research Features
Clancy Grandy
Interview with British Columbia Curling Champion Clancy Grandy
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 20 2024
Research Features
Kerry Galusha
Northwest Territories delivers greatest comeback in Scotties history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 20 2024
Research Features
Kaitlyn Lawes
Interview with Canadian Olympic gold medalist Kaitlyn Lawes
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 19 2024
Research Features
mahomes v purdy
History of First Round QBs vs Last Round QBs in NFL Playoffs
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 6 2024
Research Features
janel grant
Who is Former WWE Staffer Janel Grant? What We Know About Woman Accusing Vince McMahon of Sex Trafficking
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 25 2024
Research Features
keeta vaccaro
What We Know About Keeta Vaccaro: Tyreek Hill Allegedly Files For Divorce From Wife of Two Months
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 23 2024
More News
Arrow to top