Interview with British Columbia skip Corryn Brown

The sixth day of the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts (the Canadian National Women’s Curling Championship) concluded on Wednesday. British Columbia’s Corryn Brown stayed alive with a dominant 13-4 win over Saskatchewan. Brown clinches a playoff spot on Thursday with a win over Alberta and if Manitoba’s Kaitlyn Lawes beats Northern Ontario. Here is my interview with Kamloops’s own Corryn Brown.

Q: How meaningful is it for you to stay alive after the win over Saskatchewan?

A: “Every game is important. We have to come out with a win in every one. We got two (on Wednesday as British Columbia also beat Quebec 8-3) today, and have one (on Thursday against Alberta). Obviously there is some help along the way to qualify here, but we will do what we can.”

Q: What were some of the reasons for your success against Saskatchewan?

A: “We just made the skip make some tough ones, and put the rocks in really good spots. We tried to make them make the hard ones, and hopefully we had somewhat easier shots.”

Q: Do you focus on all of the scenarios because Pool A is a pretty big mess (question from Ryan Horne of TSN)?

A: “Obviously we know what the task at hand is. For that moment, we are focused on the game we are playing currently. We cannot control on anything happening around us. We just have to focus on what we can control, which is the game in front of us. We are just focused on that. (There could be a five-way tie for third place in Pool A by the end of Thursday afternoon).

Q: I think the starts have been a major part of your success lately. Yesterday you took the 6-0 lead over Quebec, and the 5-1 lead over Saskatchewan. Would you agree?

A: “Yeah, the curling gods have definitely been on our side a few times for sure. We are thankful for that. We just got to stick with it and hopefully the stars align for us.”

Q: Third Erin Pincott has been a major reason for your success. Would you agree?

A: “Erin’s been super solid, but I think I owe it to all the girls out there (second Jennifer Armstrong and lead Samatha Fisher). They really put together an amazing game out there for me, and didn’t have too difficult of a shot. Obviously, Erin is solid, she has played with me for so long, and is obviously a great player. I really think the whole team played solid out there, and made it easier for me.”