Interview with Canadian Olympic gold medalist Kaitlyn Lawes

We are in our fourth day of the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the Canadian National Women’s Curling Championship at Markin MacPhail Arena. After a tough start, Canadian Olympic gold medalist Kaitlyn Lawes of Winnipeg, Manitoba now has a record of one win and two losses. After a tough start to the tournament where they lost their first two games, the Lawes team bounced back with a key 8-3 win over Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday.

Here is an interview with one of Canada’s most high profile curlers, who won a gold medal in women’s curling at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi and in mixed doubles at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Q: A key shot for you this morning was a draw for two points in the sixth end. Tell me a little bit about that shot which put you up 6-2 at the time.

A: “Getting that two points in six was huge. It was a draw to the four foot and was really well swept.”

Q: You had great success for many years as a third for Jennifer Jones. What has it been like for you to move over to the skip position and be in control of your own team?

A: “It’s a big change. I skipped in juniors, but that was a long time ago. This is just our second season together and three of us had babies last year (three with babies were Lawes, third Selena Njegovan, and second Jocelyn Peterman). Each game that we play together is a learning opportunity and we are having a lot of fun.”

Q: You are the only player in the field who has won an Olympic gold medal twice. Tell me about those experiences.

A:”I am so grateful to have had three Olympic experiences (also finished in fifth place in women’s curling at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing). To be able to win two gold medals for Canada was a dream come true. It was an invaluable experience.”

Q: Tell me about two teams that are making their Scotties debuts this year and have beaten you so far. (Alberta’s Selena Sturmay and Saskatchewan’s Skylar Ackerman).

A: “They are great teams. We have played them both this season (leading up to the Scotties). They have a lot of talent, so it is really exciting for them to be doing so well at their first Scotties.”