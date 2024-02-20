Northwest Territories delivers greatest comeback in Scotties history

History was made on Tuesday at the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. In a dramatic comeback, the Northwest Territories were once down 7-0 after three ends only to come all the way back to win 10-9.

How did Kerry Galusha deliver her comeback?

Kerry Galusha’s team from Yellowknife scored two points in the fourth end, stole three points in the fifth end, and stole one point in the sixth end. At that point, the Northwest Territories pulled the game within one point at 7-6 Ontario. Then after Team Ontario’s Danielle Inglis picked up one point in the seventh end and stole one point in the eighth end to take a 9-6 lead, Galusha’s team marched back with three points in the ninth end a stolen point in the 10th end to win the game by a single point.

Who had the previous Scotties record?

Three teams have come back from six point deficits. In 1984, Newfoundland was once down six points after five ends before winning 11-8 over the Northwest Territories. In 2007, Manitoba was once down six points after five ends, before coming back to win 12-8 over the Northwest Territories. Also in 2007, British Columbia was once down six points after five ends, before coming back to win 10-9 over New Brunswick. In 1984, the Newfoundland team was skipped by Catherine Barker of Grand Falls. In 2007, the British Columbia skip was Kelley Law of New Westminster, and the Manitoba skip was Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg.

Who had the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship record?

The Canadian Women’s Curling Championship record for the largest comeback belongs to Donna Clark of Burnaby, British Columbia. On February 26, 1970, British Columbia was down 10-0 to Prince Edward Island before winning 12-11. At the time the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship was known as the Canadian Ladies Curling Association Championship and took place also in Calgary, at the Stampede Corral.

Comments from Galusha

“Well it feels really good. We were down 7-0 at one point. We weren’t feeling good. We just had to stay positive. We had to claw our way back. We talked to coach Kevin in between ends about what is working for us and what is not working for us. We changed out strategy. Well, we were down 7-0, so we had to go for it. Things just went our way.”

The turning point came in the fifth end. Galusha gave high praise to her fourth player, Jo-Ann Rizzo, “who made two pistols.” This was Northwest Territories’s first win, while Ontario’s Danielle Inglis’s squad dropped to two wins and three losses.