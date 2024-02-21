Interview with Alberta Curling Champion Selena Sturmay

One of the biggest stories from the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts to date is the fact the host team out of Alberta skipped by Selena Sturmay of Edmonton has a perfect record of five wins and zero losses. On Tuesday at the Markin McPhail Centre at Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park, Alberta trounced Quebec 8-3.

Q: How meaningful has it been for you to curl in Alberta this week?

A: “Oh my gosh, the hometown crowd has been amazing. You know what, they go wild with every great shot, and it is so great to have that support.”

Q: Tell me about you following in the footsteps of some of the great rookie Alberta skips such as Cathy King, Val Sweeting and Susan Seitz.

A: “You know what, Alberta has always been a really strong province. We just seem to develop really strong curlers all the time. Although we are a really young team, and maybe don’t have that much experience here, I think the games that we played early on in Alberta in our junior careers and our early women’s careers, have helped us build and get better as a team.”

Q: Maybe talk a little bit of your start against Quebec. I thought getting three points in the first end was huge.

A: “We knew going into the game that Quebec was going to be very aggressive. We knew we had to put our foot on the gas pedal.”

Q: What are your goals this week?

A: “I think as the round robin is closing out here, we are in contention for a playoff spot. So that is goal number one. At the end of the day, we just want to improve every game and get better.”

You may not have heard too much about Sturmay before this week. However, she is ranked fifth in Canada. Now time will tell if she makes an impact come the weekend.