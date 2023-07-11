The former women’s bantamweight champion and the No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender is back in action to take on surging contender Mayra Bueno Silva in a high-stakes main event fight at UFC Vegas 77 this Saturday, July 15th, 2023. Holm is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Yana Santos in her last fight. She will be looking to get a big win this weekend at the UFC Apex that will hopefully propel her into title contention now that the bantamweight division is wide open with the vacant belt.

In her last fight, she dominated Yana Santos with her grappling to win a unanimous decision. He walked away with a base salary of $200,000 and with a promotional bonus and win bonus she walked away with an estimated $311,000.

Holly Holm’s Net Worth

Holly Holm is a longtime UFC women’s bantamweight and former women’s bantamweight champion and has made an estimated $2.3 Million during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $4 Million.

Holm has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2011 and started her career in Bellator MMA and other regional promotions before she made her UFC debut in 2015.

Holly Holm’s UFC Record

Holly Holm holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 15-6 which includes 8 wins by knockout. She will look to improve her 8-6 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 77.

Holly Holm’s Next Fight

Holly Holm will fight Mayra Bueno Silva in a 5-round main event fight for this weekend’s fight night event UFC Vegas 77. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Holm (-145) making Holm a slight favorite in her matchup.

Holly Holm Age, Height, Weight, Boyfriend

Holly Holm fights out of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Holm currently doesn’t have a boyfriend and is single.

Age: 41

41 Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Height: 5’8″

5’8″ Weight: 135 pounds

135 pounds Reach: 69″

69″ Coach/Trainer: Mike Winklejohn

