UFC News and Rumors

Holly Holm Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Boyfriend

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Holly Holm throws a punch.

The former women’s bantamweight champion and the No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender is back in action to take on surging contender Mayra Bueno Silva in a high-stakes main event fight at UFC Vegas 77 this Saturday, July 15th, 2023. Holm is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Yana Santos in her last fight. She will be looking to get a big win this weekend at the UFC Apex that will hopefully propel her into title contention now that the bantamweight division is wide open with the vacant belt.

In her last fight, she dominated Yana Santos with her grappling to win a unanimous decision. He walked away with a base salary of $200,000 and with a promotional bonus and win bonus she walked away with an estimated $311,000.

Holly Holm’s Net Worth

Holly Holm is a longtime UFC women’s bantamweight and former women’s bantamweight champion and has made an estimated $2.3 Million during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $4 Million.

Holm has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2011 and started her career in Bellator MMA and other regional promotions before she made her UFC debut in 2015.

Holly Holm’s UFC Record

Holly Holm holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 15-6 which includes 8 wins by knockout. She will look to improve her 8-6 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 77.

Holly Holm’s Next Fight

Holly Holm will fight Mayra Bueno Silva in a 5-round main event fight for this weekend’s fight night event UFC Vegas 77. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Holm (-145) making Holm a slight favorite in her matchup.

Holly Holm Age, Height, Weight, Boyfriend

Holly Holm fights out of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Holm currently doesn’t have a boyfriend and is single.

  • Age: 41
  • Born:  Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Height: 5’8″
  • Weight: 135 pounds
  • Reach: 69″
  • Coach/Trainer: Mike Winklejohn

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Khamzat Chimaev’s coach reveals who he will and will not be fighting next

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  13h
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 242- Makhachev vs Ramos
Charles Oliveira will not be ready for UFC 294; Who will fight Islam Makhachev?
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  14h
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night Auckland: Te Huna v Marquardt
Dan Hooker suffers broken orbital bone and arm after a barnburner with Jalin Turner at UFC 290
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  14h
UFC News and Rumors
FziXOYhXwAYt5fS
UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Silva Fight Card, Date and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  14h
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 246-Holm vs Pennington
UFC Vegas 77 Fighter Pay: Holly Holm to take home over $200,000 in salary and payouts
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  15h
UFC News and Rumors
donald cowboy cerrone
‘Cowboy’ Cerrone reveals UFC career earnings during Hall of Fame speech
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  17h
UFC News and Rumors
maxresdefault (2)
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 7 Roster Filling Up for Summer 2023 Launch
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  17h
More News
Arrow to top